Bombay Sapphire: Raise a toast to World Gin Day this Saturday with NEW creative twists on the classic G&T by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

Celebrate World Gin Day this Saturday with a new, seasonal selection of creative gin cocktails bursting with flavour from the ever growing portfolio of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gins; the new Bombay Citron Pressé, Bombay Bramble and the iconic Bombay Sapphire.

Whether you plan on lunching in the sun with a creative twist on a zesty G&T, entertaining guests and serving a summer berry favourite or toasting to the popular taste of summer with an elderflower cocktail, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has something for you.

To extend the World Gin Day celebrations, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has partnered with London art studio MasterPeace to curate an event series running throughout June - The Art of Surprise. Each class focusses on a surprise artform inspired by each flavour of gin and ticket holders will get a chance to spin on the 'Ginspiration Wheel' to determine their tipple on arrival! Tickets available from MasterPeace for £22.

World Gin Day offers the perfect chance to explore and get creative with the stunning selection of gin available from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

A G&T twist for lunch in the sun…

Bombay Sapphire Saint Clements

Ingredients:

50ml Bombay Citron Pressé

25ml Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

100ml Fever-Tree Clementine Tonic Water - Chilled

Garnish:

1 Lemon Wedge

1 Large Lemon Thyme Sprig - Freshly awoken

Glassware:

Highball Glass

Method:

Squeeze and drop in the lemon wedge into a highball glass

Measure and pour in Bombay Citron Pressé

Cut and squeeze an orange, measure then pour in the cut orange juice. Swirl well to mix

Fully fill the glass with cubed ice. Stir well to chill and combine

Top up the G&T twist with chilled clementine tonic then gently fold / stir to incorporate

Finally, garnish with a freshly awoken lemon thyme sprig to the top of the G&T twist

A G&T twist for a friend's get-together

Honey Berry Bramble

Ingredients:

50ml Bombay Bramble

15ml Honey syrup (your favorite local honey mixed 1:1 with hot water)

100ml Fever-Tree Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water - chilled

Garnish:

1 Lemon wheel

1 Large basil sprig

Glassware:

Large red wine glass

Method:

Add the lemon wheel into a large wine glass

Measure and pour in the honey syrup and Bombay Bramble. Swirl well to mix

Add loads of cubed ice to the glass then stir well to combine

Top up the G&T twist with chilled Rhubarb & Raspberry tonic then gently fold/ stir to incorporate

Finally, garnish with a large basil sprig to the top of the G&T twist

G&T twist for a British garden party

Bombay Sapphire Garden G&T Twist



Ingredients:

50ml Bombay Sapphire

15ml St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

100ml Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water - chilled

Garnish:

1 Long cucumber ribbon

1 Lemon wedge - gently squeezed

1 Large mint sprig - freshly awoken

Glassware:

Jam Jar

Method:

Squeeze and drop in 1 lemon wedge into a large jam jar

Measure and pour in the elderflower liqueur and Bombay Sapphire. Swirl well to mix

Add the cucumber ribbon and loads of cubed ice. Stir well to combine

Top up the G&T twist with chilled elderflower tonic then gently fold/ stir to incorporate

Finally, garnish with a freshly awoken large mint sprig to the top of the G&T twist

