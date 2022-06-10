Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list RTN on June 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 13, 2022.

As a community-driven DeFi token built on BSC, RTN aims to create a digital banking ecosystem providing services such as cryptocurrency debit card, Managed Funds for DeFi (MFD), RTN Wallet, and more. The RTN token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

RTN is a community-driven Defi token built on BSC, its platform serves as an online cryptocurrency bank with the ability to dispense the duties of a physical bank while offering its numerous users impeccable services such as cryptocurrency debit card, Managed Funds for DeFi (MFD), DeFi staking platform, RTN wallet, payment gateway & ecommerce, and crypto loan.

RTN debit card connects a cryptocurrency payment processing company with user's crypto wallet. This process enables user to settle transactions at any merchant that accepts debit cards using the funds in their crypto wallet.

The MFD provided by RTN is the transparent crypto investment platform on DeFi, designed to give investors safe and easy exposure to the fast-growing industry. It helps to measure and track the performance of all the DeFi projects in any digital asset ecosystem.

In addition, RTN developed its own wallet. Users can send, receive and store Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies including NFTs safely and securely with the RTN Wallet mobile app. Furthermore, users can even use RTN Wallet to earn interest on their crypto, play blockchain games, collect NFTs and access the latest DApps and DeFi platforms.

By providing all these services, RTN creates a digital banking ecosystem for those who cherish a switch away from the traditional mode of banking.

Based on BEP-20, RTN has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for private sale, 40% is provided for public sale, 10% is allocated for staking, 5% is allocated for DEX liquidity, and the rest 40% is reserved.

The RTN token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 13, 2022, investors who are interested in RTN investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

