Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2022) - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) (the "Company" or "Nickel North") invites shareholders and stakeholders to visit them at Booth #2919 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.



Mineral Resources Update at Hawk Ridge Ni-Cu-PGE Project

NNX is currently working with consultants P&E in updating its previous March 2014 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for three deposits (Hopes Advance, Gamma and Falco 7) on the Hawk Ridge project. The Pit Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources at a US$25/tonne net smelter return ("NSR") cut-off were estimated at 19,636,000 tonnes at average grades of 0.58% Cu, 0.22% Ni, 0.01% Co, 0.05 g/t Pt, 0.21 g/t Pd and 0.11 g/t Au. Metal prices for the 2014 estimate were US$3.67/lb Cu, US$8.51/lb Ni, US$1,596/oz Pt, US$702/oz Pd, US$1,554/oz Au and US$15/lb Co based on a three-year trailing average as of November 30, 2013.

Since this initial Mineral Resource Estimate in 2014, all major metal prices, especially Nickel, Palladium and Cobalt, have increased by 100-300%. For example, average Nickel prices in 2014 was $7.63/lb Ni ($16,893/tonne USD), $810/oz Pd Palladium, and $6.81/lb Co Cobalt ($15,000/tonne USD). Comparatively, the prices of Nickel, Palladium and Cobalt on May 3, 2022 on LME were up to US$14.71/lb Ni, US$2,250/oz Pd and US$36.97/lb Co.

Since this initial Mineral Resource Estimate in 2014n, Nickel North has intercepted a 7.01m high-grade massive nickel sulfide mineralized zone grading 2.11% Ni, 2.73% Cu and 0.62 g/t PGE from Hole RH-2014-50 at the Gamma Zone. This hole was drilled after the initial Mineral Resource Estimate and now will be integrated into the updated Mineral Resource Estimate. NNX will also study the potential high-grade underground minable zones in the new mineralization modelling.

NNX expect to have the updated NI43-101 Technical Report after PDAC and encourages shareholders and investors to visit and discuss with management at PDAC 2022 our future exploration program and development plans.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Guo, P.Geo., Nickel North Exploration Corp's President and CEO, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Cu-Ni-Co-PGE mineral resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Québec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The Property consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Ni-Cu-Co-PGE occurrences covering 173 km2. The project is located near tidewater. Québec is a mining friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration as a conscientious corporate citizen maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the company, please visit www.nnexploration.com.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Québec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Québec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Québec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation, and recycling.

