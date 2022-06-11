Apparently Mellow Premium aims to tap the North American organic pet food industry worth USD 4991.54

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2022) - Mellow Premium, a Canadian based dog treat company, is now offering dog treats produced from Himalayan Yak milk, which claims to have various health benefits and poses no harm to dogs' health. This new offering in North America sets up a platform for Mellow Premium to dominate the huge organic pet food industry.





Mellow Premium Launches Dog Chews



Ajay Gaikwad, the Founder & CEO of Mellow Premium stated, "There is no greater satisfaction than discovering the ideal way to keep pets happy. Food is the best source to win over a dog's heart just like the case is with us humans. All the paw parents need is a healthy, well-nourished dog with strong immunity and demeanor. Taking this view into consideration, we have launched the Mello Premium dog chews made from Yak Milk. We are also hopeful to dominate one of the largest market of organic pet food in North America that is worth US$ 9,090.20 Mn."

There is an innate and inherent need within dogs to use their teeth and jaws even after domestication. Chewing is a hard-wired, healthy, normal dog behavior, which is why dogs must be given something to chew on. Himalayan Yak Milk Chew from Mellow Premium fulfills that requirement and provides multiple benefits that make it perfect for any dog. Mellow Premium claims the following benefits for dogs with their Yak milk dog chews.

Energy Levels: The main ingredient in Mellow Premium's dog chews is healthy Yak milk which, according to their spokesperson, maintains adequate energy levels and is considered the best dog chew for healthy teeth.

Quality: The spokesperson at Mellow Premium said that their Himalayan Yak chews are of genuine quality produced in the Himalayan foothills using the best ingredients available in pristine climatic conditions and the environment. It offers the required nutritional value, and dogs feel more satiated on chewing it.

Good Dental Health: Dental care for dogs is a consistent affair but Mellow Premium claims that their Yak milk dog chews can easily help fight plaque and tartar.

Mellow Premium states that their team works with the greatest suppliers in the world to deliver high-quality items to their consumers. They strive to make the lives of pet owners and their furry friends easier by delivering excellent pet goods to their home.

Their dental care products are made of organic and natural materials that are safe for dogs' sensitive teeth as well as their general health.

About Mellow Premium

Mellow Premium Inc is a Canadian firm that was founded in the year 2020. The company thinks that a pampered pet deserves the greatest natural and organic dental treatment available. They provide a variety of dog care items that are high in quality and nutrition, with an emphasis on oral care and dental hygiene.

Contact Details:

Name: Ajay Gaikwad

Address: 30 N Gould Street ,Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: ajay.gaikwad@mellowpremium.com

Phone: 647-383-8617

Website: https://mellowpremium.com/

