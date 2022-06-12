Immofinanz: After the successful completion of the mandatory takeover offer of CPI Property Group on Immofinanz the Supervisory Board and the members of the Executive Board Dietmar Reindl and Stefan Schönauer mutually agreed today in relation to the Change of Control Event, that their contract as board members shall end at 08^th of June 2022. Dietmar Reindl and Stefan Schönauer will continue to work for the Company as advisors to the Executive and Supervisory Board until 31^st of December 2022. Radka Doehring was appointed as an Executive Board member in April 2022 and takes over the agendas from Dietmar Reindl and Stefan Schönauer. They will continue to support her in her new role and future projects. Valneva: Austrian/French specialty vaccine company Valneva announced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...