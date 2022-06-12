Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Der URAN-HYPE ist in Deutschland angekommen! Mit dieser URAN-AKTIE sind Sie voll dabei….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVJZ ISIN: FR0004056851 Ticker-Symbol: AYJ 
Tradegate
10.06.22
21:59 Uhr
9,202 Euro
-0,100
-1,08 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VALNEVA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALNEVA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1309,32817:11
9,2029,40010.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OMV
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OMV AG49,480+0,57 %
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING20,600+0,24 %
VALNEVA SE9,202-1,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.