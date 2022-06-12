Semperit: Semperit officialy opened the new North America headquarters and production site for rubber gaskets in the USA. "Fully confident that investing in the ongoing growth of the Semperit Group within the world's biggest economic region will be critical to our future success, we are being driven by a market-led approach, focusing more on practical applications, and speeding up our product development processes," says CEO Karl Haider at the official opening ceremony. In line with the strategic commitment to customer proximity, the Semperit Executive Board made the decision two years ago to invest around USD 10 million (EUR 9.4 million) into the installation of two new production lines as well as the relocation of the existing headquarters and distribution centre for ...

