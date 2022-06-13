Anzeige
Sampo plc: Sampo has converted 1,000,000 B shares into A shares

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 June 2022 at 9:00 am

Sampohas converted1,000,000 B shares into A shares

A total of 1,000,000 B shares in Sampo plc have been converted into A shares in accordance with the conversion clause of Section 4 in Sampo's Articles of Association. The conversion was registered into the Finnish Trade Register today. The decision of conversion was made by the Board of Directors of Sampo plc on request of Kaleva Mutual Insurance Company, the holder of Sampo's B shares. After the conversion, Kaleva holds 200,000 B shares in Sampo plc.

Following the conversion of 1,000,000 B shares into 1,000,000 A shares, the total number of Sampo plc's issued shares remains unchanged. The total number of votes decreased by 4,000,000 to 534,061,351 votes.

Sampo plc's issued shares
Number of sharesVotes attached to shares
A shares533,061,351533,061,351
B shares200,0001,000,000
Total533,261,351534,061,351

SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


