First Tin PLC: First Tin Plc: Director/PDMR dealing

LONDON, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tin, a tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in both Germany and Australia, announces that it has been notified that Mr. Thomas Buenger, Chief Executive Officer at the Company, has purchased 500,000 shares in First Tin at a price of 0.22 Euro per share on Friday 10 June 2022.



Following this transaction, Thomas Buenger holds a beneficial interest in 2,510,400 Ordinary Shares representing 0.95% per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name:



Thomas Buenger 2. Reason for the notification



a) Position/status:



Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment:



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name:



First Tin PLC b) LEI:



LEI: 984500CSA7TBE3FB7C63 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code: GB00BNR45554



Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each b) Nature of the transaction:



Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s):



Price(s)



Volume(s) 0.22 Euros cent



500,000 d) Aggregated information:



Single transaction as in 4 c) above Aggregated volume:



Price(s) Volume(s) Price:



0.22 Euros cent 500,000 e) Date of the transaction:



10-06-2022 f) Place of the transaction:



Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Notes to Editors

First Tin is an ethical, reliable, and sustainable tin production company led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

Tin is a critical metal, vital in any plan to decarbonise and electrify the world, yet Europe has very little supply. Rising demand, together with shortages, is expected to lead tin to experience sustained deficit markets for the foreseeable future. Its assets have been de-risked significantly, with extensive work undertaken to date.

First Tin's goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions.

