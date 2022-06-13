Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Announces Change of Management, Engagement of Echelon Wealth Partners, and Provides Production Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company"), a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company, today announced the resignations of Mr. Gregg Gegunde as Chief Executive Officer and Operating Officer and Mr. Chris Sabat as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Anna Cheong, who was acting as interim Chief Financial Officer, has returned to her position as Controller. The Board has appointed Mr. Ryan Jackson as interim Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal, a Chartered Professional Accountant, as interim Chief Financial Officer.

On behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, Mr. Larry Schafran, Board Chair, stated: "We thank Gregg and Chris for their dedication since Q3 of 2021 in strengthening Cielo's engineering and corporate governance foundations. Their leadership and contributions have been transformational for Cielo in working towards its vision of aspiring to lead the waste-to-fuels industry using environmentally friendly, economically sustainable technology. The Board also expresses its appreciation to Ms. Cheong for her ongoing commitment to the organization."

Ryan Jackson, a seasoned business executive with over 30 years of experience and a member of the Institute of Certified Management Consultants of Alberta, has been a director of Cielo since May of 2021. Mr. Jackson goes on to say: "The strong foundation that has been built by Gregg and Chris has positioned Cielo for success well into the future. I am excited to continue to lead the execution of the strategy with the extremely strong team that Gregg has built during his time with the Company."

Ms. Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal has extensive experience in risk management, financial reporting process and internal controls and has been a director of Cielo since April 2021 and formerly the Audit Committee Chair. Together both Ms. Dhaliwal and Mr. Jackson bring a deep knowledge of building businesses and capital markets experience as well as the strategic leadership skills required for the next stage of the Company's development. The Audit Committee has also appointed director Ms. Sheila Leggett to replace Ms. Dhaliwal as Audit Committee Chair.

Engagement of Echelon Wealth Partners

The Company has engaged Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Echelon") as its Financial Advisor to assist the Interim Management Team and the Board of Directors with evaluating a number of potential financing alternatives to further advance various capital development projects, including at Aldersyde.

Aldersyde Production Update:

Process heat from Inline electric heater

As the Aldersyde Phase 1 facility has continued to operate, Cielo has continued to modify and improve the design. Aldersyde Engineering, Operations and Maintenance have been making such improvements, and as a result are repairing the inline heater. The heater is expected to be available by June 20, 2022, at which time low-rate steady state operation is expected.

Waste management system

A change in feedstock dimension was recently implemented to further improve the process, which resulted in improved distillate quality but impacted solid settling characteristics. Operations strategy and piping modification was required to manage the waste stream due to changed solids settling characteristics. Interim operations have been positive, resulting in improved used motor oil recovery from reactor bottoms and reduced waste production.

Forecasted production

Aligned with the previous news releases dated May 12, 2022 and April 18, 2022, the primary focus of Aldersyde is to improve reliability, distillate quality, and better understand constraints so that learnings can be applied to the research facility design and future full-scale facilities. Moving forward, Management will no longer focus on or provide guidance on feed production numbers as the current Aldersyde facility is uneconomical and these numbers are not required to achieve the previously mentioned objectives.

Cielo's plan is to achieve steady state production over a 10-day period followed by a planned outage to inspect equipment. Following each steady state production cycle, operations and engineering will evaluate the run, and apply learnings for future trial runs with modified process parameters.

Introductory Conference Call

Cielo will host an introductory conference call followed by a question-and-answer session on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM Mountain Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time) with Interim CEO Ryan Jackson and Interim CFO Jasdeep Dhaliwal.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed over the phone by dialing North America Toll Free at 1-888-664-6392 (call ID#72346799). A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing North America Toll Free at 1-888-390-0541. The passcode for the replay is 346799#. The replay will be available until June 20, 2022.

