Montag, 13.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           35,000     15,000 
                            EUR1.080 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.919 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.060     GBP0.905 
 
                                    GBP0.911385 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.072184

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,124,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1250       1.080         XDUB      08:12:43      00059357435TRLO0 
2902       1.078         XDUB      08:24:26      00059357951TRLO0 
2200       1.078         XDUB      08:24:26      00059357950TRLO0 
2000       1.068         XDUB      09:51:11      00059361535TRLO0 
3155       1.068         XDUB      09:51:11      00059361534TRLO0 
5438       1.074         XDUB      12:57:53      00059368057TRLO0 
738       1.074         XDUB      13:30:04      00059369440TRLO0 
1100       1.074         XDUB      13:30:04      00059369439TRLO0 
1100       1.074         XDUB      13:30:04      00059369438TRLO0 
2200       1.074         XDUB      13:30:04      00059369437TRLO0 
2000       1.080         XDUB      14:54:08      00059376235TRLO0 
2000       1.078         XDUB      14:54:08      00059376236TRLO0 
4946       1.068         XDUB      15:14:23      00059378067TRLO0 
360       1.068         XDUB      15:14:23      00059378066TRLO0 
232       1.068         XDUB      15:14:23      00059378065TRLO0 
1003       1.060         XDUB      15:59:43      00059382149TRLO0 
714       1.060         XDUB      15:59:43      00059382150TRLO0 
332       1.060         XDUB      15:59:43      00059382153TRLO0 
728       1.060         XDUB      15:59:43      00059382152TRLO0 
196       1.060         XDUB      15:59:43      00059382151TRLO0 
204       1.060         XDUB      16:02:05      00059382380TRLO0 
202       1.060         XDUB      16:02:05      00059382381TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2500       91.90         XLON      08:27:32      00059358102TRLO0 
2500       91.50         XLON      12:02:15      00059365984TRLO0 
2396       91.40         XLON      09:21:38      00059360339TRLO0 
682       91.40         XLON      09:21:38      00059360340TRLO0 
2017       90.90         XLON      15:17:36      00059378403TRLO0 
3108       90.50         XLON      14:26:14      00059373491TRLO0 
1797       90.50         XLON      15:51:10      00059381077TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  167661 
EQS News ID:  1373443 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

