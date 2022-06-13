Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso raises its guidance for the full year 2022 operational EBIT due to sustained strong market conditions

STORA ENSO OYJ INSIDER INFORMATION 13 June 2022 at 9:00 EEST

HELSINKI, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso estimates that the previous full year 2022 operational EBIT guidance will be exceeded. Hence, the Company changes its full year 2022 operational EBIT guidance to be higher than the full-year 2021 of EUR 1,528 million. The previous guidance for the full year 2022 was an operational EBIT to be approximately in line with the full year 2021.



During 2022, all the main markets of Stora Enso have experienced continued strong performance, with increased visibility and predictability for the full year. Consequently, Stora Enso has revised its internal forecasts for this period to a higher level than previously estimated.



The strong underlying demand and commercial momentum has continued across all six divisions and geographies. All divisions remain fully booked and there is still a tight supply and demand balance in many product categories. The second quarter started with high selling prices, which have continued to mitigate inflationary pressures.



Stora Enso Oyj will publish its Half-year Report for January-June 2022 on Friday 22 July 2022 at approximately 8:30 EEST (7:30 CEST).



For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

Press officer

tel. +46 72 241 0349



Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691



Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

