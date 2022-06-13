- (PLX AI) - HMS Networks shares rose almost 7% in early trading after analysts at Nordea upgraded their recommendation to buy from hold.
- • Price target SEK 450
- • Nordea has a slightly more optimistic view on 2022 near-term deliveries for HMS Networks, as well as some slight positive revisions to the development of gross margins during the near term
- • The net result is hikes of 3% to sales and 3-7% for adjusted EBIT for estimates in the next 2 years, Nordea said
