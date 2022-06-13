Japan's Rinnai has unveiled what it claims is the world's first 100% hydrogen combustion technology for residential water heaters. It is currently using the hydrogen water heater in demonstration projects in Australia, prior to commercialization.Rinnai Corp., a Japanese manufacturer of home heating appliances, has developed a new water heater powered exclusively by hydrogen. "We have succeeded in the development of a water heater powered by hydrogen, which is sought after as a clean fuel source with zero CO2 emissions, in a way that addresses the issues of explosion risk and combustion stability," ...

