Jobgether, a search engine laser-focused on remote work and flexibility, officially launched on June 7 to connect Europe-based talent with global white-collar opportunities that allow them to shape their careers around their lifestyles.

The AI-powered platform curates and aggregates listings from job boards, corporate websites, recruitment agencies, and similar sources from around the world.

Jobgether currently offers 10,000 jobs from around 1,000 flexibility-oriented companies, including startups, scale-ups, and unicorns, and the list is constantly growing.

The job search engine offers flexible jobs of various types, such as full-remote and hybrid positions or jobs with flexible working hours.

"For talent looking for a job, flexibility is becoming the most important factor. We define flexibility as the ability to choose where, when, and how you work, i.e. the type of working arrangements you have with your employer, such as remote work, hybrid work, freelancing, flextime, and slashing," says Arnaud Devigne, France-based co-founder of Jobgether.

On the B2B side, the platform helps companies gain access to a growing pool of talent and stand out from the crowd by highlighting the details of their flexible work policies,

To this end, a feature called "Flex Score' has been developed by Jobgether that allows companies to transparently and accurately communicate their level of flexibility to talent.

The platform is free to use for both talent and employers. However, Jobgether offers a paid premium account, which provides additional features that increase the visibility of companies. In the future, a "sponsored jobs" feature will be introduced, enabling employers to precisely target the talent they're looking for.

The platform has raised €1 million and is preparing for a Series A funding round.

"We believe that work should adapt to your lifestyle, not the other way around. This approach to work not only positively impacts the physical and mental well-being of professionals and helps them achieve a healthier work-life balance, but also helps companies access a larger, more diverse talent pool. At Jobgether we see remote work as an opportunity to make the employment market more global. This is the possibility for everyone to access a job anywhere on earth. But also to reduce inequalities and give access to people like disabled" says Juan Bourgeois, another co-founder of Jobgether, who's based in Belgium.

