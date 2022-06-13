- (PLX AI) - Boozt shares fell 7% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts cut their price target on the stock, saying it was too early to turn positive on the company.
- • Price target cut to SEK 70 from SEK 108; recommendation remains hold
- • Boozt's new full-year guidance is still too demanding, Danske said
- • Given the headwinds from promotional activity, fulfillment and cost-per-click, this looks a bit too aggressive, Danske said
