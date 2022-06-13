Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: NTR Holding A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 June 2022. ISIN DK0010027671 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: NTR Holding B ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 2,365,371 shares of DKK 20 each (DKK 47,307,420) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 42,576,678 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 2,365,371 shares of DKK 2 each (DKK 4,730,742) ----------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NTR B ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3480 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66