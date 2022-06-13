Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2022 | 10:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: NTR Holding A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 June 2022.



ISIN          DK0010027671                  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         NTR Holding B                  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 2,365,371 shares of DKK 20 each (DKK 47,307,420)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        DKK 42,576,678                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  2,365,371 shares of DKK 2 each (DKK 4,730,742) 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
New face value:    DKK 2                      
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      NTR B                      
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3480                      
-----------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.