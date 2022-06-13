International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD): Instituto Brasileiro de Direito Tributário (IBDT) wins 2022 GTTC Universities Project Competition

We are pleased to announce, after careful evaluation and an intense contest, that the winner of the sixth edition of the GTTC Universities Project Competition is the Instituto Brasileiro de Direito Tributário.

The Brazilian team delivered an impressive research result, not only providing a detailed overview of Brazilian treaty provisions on individuals, but also correlating their findings with the drivers of Brazilian international tax policy. Sincere congratulations to the winning team!



We would like to thank all the participating teams for their enthusiasm and hard work. Special thanks to the professors who acted as judges, for dedicating so much time and effort to preserving the competition's high standards.



Sign up for next year's competition!

The seventh edition of the GTTC Universities Project Competition will address the scope and framework of tax treaties (articles 1-4 and 29-32 of the OECD Model). The goal will be to determine the practical tax treaty policy of a specific jurisdiction, as compared with the wording of the relevant provisions in the OECD/UN Models and their Commentaries.

Teams will develop a working paper on this topic in line with the guidelines provided. The best teams will give an oral presentation of their results at the finals at the end of the academic year.

Universities that want to take part should send an email here . We look forward to hearing from you!

About the GTTC Universities Project Competition

This competition promotes research in international tax law among university students. Teams from universities in 20-30 countries conduct research on a specific tax topic. IBFD presents the team that delivers the most outstanding research results with a prestigious award.

About IBFD

IBFDis a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.