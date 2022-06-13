Le Clos breaks further records with sale of rare collection from The Macallan

A full collection of The Macallan 'Six Pillars' sold for over US$815,000 to a private collector

LONDON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Clos, a world-leading luxury lifestyle retailer focusing on fine wine and spirits, today announces the sale of a complete six-bottle set of The Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars Collection. The iconic whisky collection from the world-famous distillery in Speyside is one of the rarest and most sought-after ever produced and was sold for US$816,748, a record-breaking price for the full collection in a single transaction.

Spanning more than a decade of collaboration, The Macallan partnered with renowned French crystal maker Lalique to create The Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars Collection. An exclusive series of limited edition decanters, each release is inspired by the foundation stones for the character of The Macallan and the creation of its rich spirit. Every decanter in the collection is a flawless piece of art encasing some of the rarest single malt whiskies in the world.

This incredibly rare collection is one of the most prized ever produced and the sale of a full set is testament to the enduring appeal of these two brands, curated by the Le Clos team in Dubai International (DXB).

Whisky continues to appreciate as a luxury item with demand for rare and exclusive bottles strengthening every year, driven by exceptional sales at auction houses globally. The Macallan is the leading light in the category through record-breaking hammer prices including the Fine and Rare 1926, which became the world's most expensive bottle when it sold for US$1.9m in October 2019. According to Rare Whisky 101, bottles of The Macallan have appreciated in value by 35 per cent in the past 12 months alone, a clear sign of the collectability from this famous distillery.

A full set of The Macallan in Lalique sold at Bonhams in 2017 for $485,244, showing a 68 per cent increase in just five years.

The sale further reinforces Le Clos' commitment to sourcing through their partners to bring the world's rarest and most exclusive bottles and collections of fine wine and luxury spirits to the luxury retail market. Previous successes include the record-breaking sale (US$1.2 million) of two ultra-rare bottles of The Macallan 1926 single malt whisky in 2018 - the first The Macallan 1926 to be sold in ten years.

Mike Glen, Managing Director of Le Clos Finest Wines and Luxury Spirits, said: "The Macallan Six Pillars is the holy grail of Scottish whisky collections, so to be able to curate a complete set is a real privilege for Le Clos. We have a long history of forming strong partnerships and sourcing the rarest malts and this latest sale continues our mission to bring to retail the most sought-after bottles anywhere in the world."

As the world recovers from the global pandemic, this sale demonstrates a return to form for DXB, the world's busiest international airport, cementing itself as the centre of luxury retail and travel globally. The airport is now welcoming millions of passengers every month, all of whom are able to savour and enjoy the rich culture, retail and dining that is afforded them in the heart of the UAE.

For more information, please visit: https://www.leclos.net/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837188/Le_Clos_The_Macallan.jpg