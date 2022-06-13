DJ O2 and CTS EVENTIM provide cutting-edge 5G network for 2022 summer festivals

Press Release O2 and CTS EVENTIM provide cutting-edge 5G network for 2022 summer festivals Munich, 13 June 2022. Telecommunications provider O2 Telefónica and CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, are offering high-quality 5G network coverage for the 2022 festival summer. O2 Telefónica will provide each of the venues of the Southside, Deichbrand and Highfield festivals with blanket 4G/LTE coverage and, for the first time, with its state-of-the-art 5G network, including on the powerful 3.6 GHz frequency band. This will enable festivalgoers to use their smartphones to share their experience with family and friends via live streaming on TikTok, WhatsApp and Instagram, no matter where they happen to be.

Fans who are unable to be there in person can watch the official live stream for free and without access restrictions on o2.de/music. The site also offers concert highlights of selected artists and bands as free on-demand videos in HD.

"After more than two years, festivals are back, and we are finally able to take our partnership with CTS EVENTIM to the next level. We, as one of the leading mobile telecommunications brands, and CTS EVENTIM, as one of the leading live entertainment providers, are combining forces to present O2 customers and all music lovers with outstanding moments. Whether it's in person at the event, virtually via free live streaming or in the form of a video-on-demand concert. For us, this is another step in the process of evolving our core brand into a superbrand that sets us apart from our competitors and is both relevant and eye-catching," says Michael Falkensteiner, Director of Brand & Marketing Communications at O2 Telefónica Germany.

"When tens of thousands of people come together, as they do at our open-air festivals, network coverage has always been a challenge in the past. We are delighted that by offering 5G for the first time, O2 is providing our festival fans with a very special service and real added value," says Dr Frithjof Pils, Managing Director of EVENTIM LIVE. "O2 and CTS EVENTIM are also working on other product and service innovations that we're already greatly looking forward to implementing. This long-standing partnership also highlights the value of CTS EVENTIM's assets for major brands. On this basis, we aim to massively grow EVENTIM Brand Connect in the near future."

CTS EVENTIM and O2 Telefónica agreed a partnership in the area of live entertainment back at the start of 2020, but this had been partially suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. O2 customers benefit from exclusive 48-hour presales for top concerts across Germany all year round. In addition, there is free live streaming as well as video-on-demand concert experiences from the festivals. O2 also makes use of the online presence and media channels provided by EVENTIM Brand Connect, such as social media, newsletters, display ads and banner adverts, along with particularly target group-specific marketing and targeting opportunities. The comprehensive partnership is designed to run for several years.

The Southside Festival (17-19 June) in Neuhausen ob Eck in the Swabian Alb region is a long-established live event. Following its enforced two-year coronavirus break, major acts topping this year's bill include Martin Garrix, K.I.Z, Seeed, The Killers, Deichkind, Twenty One Pilots, Kings of Leon and Rise Against.

The Deichbrand festival (21-24 July) at Sea-Airport Cuxhaven/Nordhol will be headlined by Kraftklub, Steve Aoki and Trettmann. Also taking to the stage are Apache 207, Bausa, Bilderbuch, Capital Bra, Clueso, Dropkick Murphys, H-Blockx, Mavi Phoenix, Milky Chance, Nightwish, Provinz and Sido. In total, more than 90 acts have been booked for the festival.

The Highfield Festival (19-21 August) at Lake Störmthal near Leipzig will feature bands ranging from pop to punk and from rock to rap. For 2022, confirmed acts include Deichkind, Limp Bizkit, Bad Religion, Casper, Kraftklub and Callejon.

O2 Telefónica will also - as in previous years - be providing other major events in Germany with its powerful O2 network, for example the Rheinkirmes funfair in Düsseldorf, the Munich Oktoberfest and the Maschsee Lake Festival in Hannover.

About CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the Company's systems - be it through physical box offices, online, or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour, and festival promoter companies for events like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside, and Lucca Summer. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2021, against a backdrop of forced closures, cancellations, and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenue totalling EUR407.8 million in more than 20 countries. In 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic, revenue was in excess of EUR1.4 billion.

About O2 Telefónica O2 is Telefónica Germany's multi-award-winning core brand. Since 2002, the company has been offering postpaid and prepaid O2 mobile communication products, innovative mobile data services and high-speed mobile and fixed-line internet products. O2 is aimed at retail as well as business customers. With its large data packages offering impressive value for money, O2 has successfully ensured that its network customers continue to integrate increasing numbers of digital services into their day-to-day lives. Thanks to partnerships in the fixed-line sector, O2 is the only network provider to offer access to ADSL, cable and fibre-optic connections as well as Wi-Fi through its own mobile phone network. This enables O2 to provide Germany's most extensive range of home internet access.

