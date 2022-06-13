Dr Leroy will oversee the pipeline of the company in immuno-oncology and will be responsible for advancing the GPCR programs to the clinic

Domain Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of innovative drugs targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) in immuno-oncology (IO), today announced that it is strengthening its scientific team with the appointement of Dr Xavier Leroy as CSO.

Based on his widely recognized expertise in GPCRs and immunology, Dr Leroy joined Domain Therapeutics as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in 2019 to identify and select strategic targets to expand the immuno-oncology pipeline of the company. From now on, Xavier Leroy will lead the Research and will be in charge of turning the company into a clinical stage biopharma.

"Xavier's tremendous expertise and knowledge of GPCRs and immuno-oncology have already significantly contributed to position the company as a leader in the field of treatments against GPCR-mediated immunosuppression. With new responsibilities and goals in mind, and as part of executive team, Xavier will foster the development of new therapeutic approaches at a time when Domain is accelerating its transition towards a clinical stage company, based on its exclusive pipeline of GPCR therapeutics in immuno-oncology. The whole team is delighted to take this step with Xavier." said Pascal Neuville, CEO of Domain Therapeutics.

"I am grateful to bring the transformative impact of GPCR science to improve cancer treatment. The prospect of bringing into clinic first-in-class candidates targeting brand new GPCRs in immuno-oncology is very exciting," said Dr Xavier Leroy. "I am proud to be part of this adventure and contribute writing the next chapters of Domain Therapeutics, the GPCR-for-IO company".

After a post-doctoral fellowship at Novartis (Switzerland), Dr Leroy started his career at Axovan AG (Switzerland). He then spent more than thirteen years at Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (now J&J). As associate director, he developed multiple GPCR-targeting programs in the field of neuroscience and inflammation, four in clinical development and one reached the market. More recently as head of drug discovery at Belgium, and now US-based iTeos Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: ITOS), he oversaw the development of the company's immuno-oncology portfolio, bringing an adenosine antagonist candidate into the clinic. Xavier Leroy was instrumental in raising a $75M series B. He is a member of the management committee of the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) where he actively participates in the European Research Network on Signal Transduction (ERNEST).

About Domain Therapeutics

Domain Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company operating in France and Canada, is dedicated to the discovery and development of new drug candidates targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), one of the most important classes of drug targets. The company focuses on developing high-value drug candidates to tackle GPCR-mediated immunosuppression in immuno-oncology.

