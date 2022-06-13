Decatur, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Great by Design by Aariah Woods rolls out another program for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketers to start dropshipping with little to no experience.

Aariah Woods

Dropshipping remains a profitable business. The market valuation of the dropshipping industry is expected to touch $557.9 billion by 2025. However, many declare it a saturated market requiring effective marketing strategies and ever-evolving tactics to succeed.

The leading coach and entrepreneur Aariah has launched the Shopify beginner course and webinar to provide the best and most crucial information about dropshipping on Shopify.

The course is a complete guide for newbies to understand eCommerce and dropshipping, product research, creating a listing, and everything to initiate a business on Shopify.

About Aariah Woods

Aariah is a seasoned online marketer, instructor, influencer, entrepreneur, and seasoned coaching and mentoring expert. In addition, her personal experience with starting up and scaling her own online beauty company, Bellah Roze, and her children's apparel businesses give her the edge and mindset to understand current market trends.

About Great By Design College

Aariah Wood's brainchild, Great By Design college, aims to provide expert guidance, growth solutions, and support to struggling marketers and entrepreneurs. The coaching course website offers invaluable information to business owners seeking opportunities in eCommerce. With over 60 thousand students who have become successful marketers, GBD college continuously grows and creates new entrepreneurs every day.

Aariah Woods

Contact: Iamgreatbydesign@gmail.com

Website and Social Media:

https://www.gbdcollege.com/

https://www.bellahroze.com/

https://www.instagram.com/queenaariah/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126752