Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMJH ISIN: CA88165V2066 Ticker-Symbol: 7RBA 
Frankfurt
13.06.22
09:10 Uhr
0,120 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEVANO SYSTEMS
TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC0,1200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.