Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Following the launch of the alpha release of ProfilerX, Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RB) (OTC Pink: TEVNF) ("Tevano", or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary Illuria Security, Inc's. ("illuria") announces that ProfilerX v1.0 Release Candidate is now generally available.

illuria provides an innovative active defense technology that enables organizations to accelerate time to detection and response towards attacks with holistic visibility and actionable real time threat intelligence. illuria's ProfilerX platform utilizes "decoys & lures" to break the attacker's decision cycle, forcing them to reveal themselves by accurately detecting, systematically deceiving, and actively deterring their attacks.

After deployments of the alpha version of illuria's ProfilerX by partners worldwide, illuria has gathered important insights regarding market need and requirements that contributed greatly to the development of ProfilerX 1.0 Release Candidate, which illuria now introduces.

Illuria's ProfilerX v1.0 Release Candidate pioneers improvements and optimizes the core capabilities released in the alpha version release; deploying decoys and lures at scale, real time event tracing for early detection and threat intelligence feed, and an open API facility for accelerating incident response and automation of security operations.

ProfilerX v1.0 Release Candidate introduces additional capabilities and functionalities, as a result, ProfilerX is now packaged for every type of deployment from system to network stacks as well as both on-premise and on the cloud. ProfilerX v1.0 Release Candidate also made available more types of decoys, which give organizations a variety of choices when building their comprehensive and authentic deception campaigns.

After gathering critical feedback from alpha users, ProfilerX v1.0 Release Candidate adds additional integrations to its package by giving security operators the option to pipeline ProfilerX's data feed to existing security information and event management (SIEM) tools for centralized threat data visibility and visualization.

Illuria's team is working closely with its partners and community to keep enhancing its offerings and providing the value and tools necessary to tackle current and future information security challenges.

To learn more, apply for the ProfilerX v1.0 Release Candidate by visiting

https://www.illuriasec.com/demo.

About Tevano

Tevano Systems Holding Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a technology company with custom and proprietary hardware and software technologies. Its subsidiary, Illuria Security, Inc. is an early-stage software development company whose technology involves active cyber deception to protect critical network systems of enterprise systems of all sizes. Using deception technology, Illuria's software seeks to solve the challenge of cyber-attacks by detecting threats, systematically deceiving attackers, and actively deterring attacks. Its subsidiary Tevano Systems Inc. is the developer of Health Shield, an AI-driven, electronic tablet that video displays a user with their body temperature and other information. It provides detailed reports of all scans done throughout an enterprise.

For more information on Tevano, please visit www.tevano.com

On behalf of the Board of:

TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC.

David Bajwa, Chief Executive Officer

davidb@tevano.com

778-388-4806

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and matters. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise further capital, the success of the Company's software and product initiatives and the Company's ability to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127413