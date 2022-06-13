Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the independent preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the Barry open pit project in the Urban-Barry Camp in northern Quebec. The PEA has been prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Limited ("AMC") has reviewed and endorsed the mine engineering and cost estimates as used in the Barry open pit component of the PEA. The Company notes that mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company further notes that a PEA is preliminary in nature and may include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic consideration applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

PEA Highlights

Marc-Andre Pelletier, President, CEO and Director of Bonterra commented: "The PEA on the Barry open pit project represents an important step towards a restart of production at the Barry open pit project by Bonterra. The PEA highlights a project that requires a modest upfront investment and is expected to generate average annual net pre-tax cash flow of over $20 million once in commercial production. The Company intends to use the cash flow from the Barry open pit to continue developing the underground portion of the deposit, which contains 0.5 million ounces of Measured and Indicated Mineral resources and 0.7 million ounces of Inferred Mineral resources, as stated in the 2021 mineral resource estimate ("2021 MRE"). It is also important to highlight that approximately $30 million of the total LOM capital is shared infrastructure and is expected to also benefit the development of the Barry and Gladiator underground deposits. Specifically, the upgrades to the Bachelor mill and tailings are expected to increase the throughput of the mill to 1,200 tonnes per day and establish a solid foundation for future expansion up to eight million tonnes of tailing storage capacity."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has started to undertake infill and definition drilling on the underground portion of the Barry deposit to better understand the potential of an underground mining scenario. A total of 41,500 metres ("m") of drilling is planned for the Barry deposits this year.

Upon reviewing the results of the PEA, Bonterra's board of directors has approved the commencement of a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") on the Barry open pit project, which is expected to be completed by year end. In the meantime, the permitting process for the Bachelor mill and tailings expansion is ongoing. The Company expects to provide additional information on the permitting process in June with a COMEX permit expected by end of 2022 and provincial permits thereafter.

Overview

The Barry project is located 110 kilometers ("km") east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, which is 150 km to the city of Val d'Or, in the mining-friendly province of Quebec, within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Past production occurred in 2006-2008 at Barry where over 600,000 tonnes were processed at the Bachelor mill, producing over 43,000 ounces of gold.

The Barry gold deposit is characterized by three dominant sets of structures, all dipping to the southeast. The sub-vertical shear zones and the H-Series shear zones dipping 25 to 40 degrees are hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanics and tuffs with local felsic intrusions. Contact zones dip at 50 to 65 degrees along the lower and upper contacts of the D1, D2 and D3 felsic intrusions with mafic volcanics. Gold mineralization is associated with disseminated sulfides within shear zones and veins with local visible gold. The Barry deposit has been delineated over 1.4 km along strike and 700 m vertical and remains open for expansion.

Mineral Resources

The 2021 MRE was updated in June 2021 (see press release dated June 23, 2021) and a NI 43-101 technical report was produced by SLR. Combined Measured and Indicated Resources for the open pit portion of the deposit represents a total of 1.9 million tonnes at a grade of 2.68 g/t Au or 165,000 ounces of gold and 15,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.36 g/t Au or 1,000 ounces in the Inferred category.

Only the in-pit resource was considered in the PEA due to the higher quality of the resource. Most of the in-pit mineral resources are in the Measured category and require no additional diamond drilling information for conversion to mineral reserves.

Mining and Milling

Open pit mine design consists of 5.0 m high benches with final pit wall slope of 45 degrees. Proposed production totals 2.0 Mt, along with 10.8 Mt of overburden and waste rock, leading to a LOM strip ratio of 5.4. Production will be hauled to the mill via a 110 km forestry road using 40-tonne trucks. The mill upgrade includes the replacement of two ball mills by a tricone. Mill feed will then increase by 50% to 1,200 tonnes per day. The existing mill process with carbon-in-pulp extraction is suitable for the Barry material. No metallurgical testing was done during the PEA because the Barry material has been processed in the past with no issues. A 95% mill recovery was used in the PEA. The tailings material will be stored in the tailings management area ("TMA") with spigot disposal. Initial raise of the TMA dams will provide a 2.9 Mt capacity. Subsequent raises can add up to 5.1 Mt of additional capacity (8 Mt of total capacity).

Base Case

The economic analysis was performed with a 5% discount rate. On a pre-tax basis, the NPV 5% is $57.3 million, the IRR is 49% and the payback period is 3.2 years. On an after-tax basis, the NPV 5% is $48.3 million, the IRR is 43% and the payback period is 3.4 years. The cash cost and AISC over the LOM are US$939/oz and US$1,065/oz, respectively. A summary of the project economics is listed below:

PEA Summary

Description Unit Value Total Tonnes Mined Mt 2.0 Average Diluted Gold Grade g/t 2.36 Total Gold Contained oz 152,684 Overall Gold Recovery % 95 Total Gold Payable oz 145,050 Strip Ratio (waste:mined resource) w:mr 5.4 Mine Life years 4.8 Average Annual Gold Produced Au oz per year 30,000 Long Term Gold Price US$/oz 1,600 Exchange Rate CAD:USD 0.75 Discount Rate % 5 Total LOM NSR Revenue $M 306 Total Royalty Costs $M 15 Total LOM Operating Costs $M 165 Total LOM Capital Costs $M 50 Total LOM Pre-tax Cash Flow* $M 77 Average Annual Pre-tax Cash Flow* $M 17 Total LOM After-tax Free Cash Flow* $M 65 Average Annual After-tax Free Cash Flow* $M 14 Pre-tax Summary Pre-tax NPV5% $M 57 Pre-tax IRR % 49 Pre-tax Payback year 3.2 After-tax Summary After-tax NPV5% $M 48 After-tax IRR % 43 After-tax Payback year 3.4

* Calculated over the entire LOM of the project, including pre-commercial production.

Capital and Operating Costs

The initial capital cost for the Barry open pit project is estimated to be $22.1 million, which includes a contingency of $1.7 million. Infrastructure costs represent $11.1 million of the initial capital cost and includes: $4.5 million for haulage road enhancement; $2.6 million for surface garages, $1.9 million for an emulsion plant and $2.1 million for other surface utilities. Mill and TMA upgrades are $3.5 million and $2.4 million, respectively. The $3.4 million remaining is composed of surface equipment and tools, owners, and indirect costs.

The sustaining capital cost is estimated at $27.8 million and includes site closure cost that total

$6.5 million. TMA construction costs of $18.1 million will provide additional storage capacity of 2.9 Mt and will establish the foundation for future expansion at lower cost. Indirect cost represents $2.7 million of the other $3.2 million of sustaining capital.

The total capital cost for the project is estimated at $49.9 million as summarized in the table below.

Barry Open Pit Capital Cost Summary

Capital Cost Description Initial $M Sustaining $M Total $M Tailings Management Area 2.4 18.1 20.5 Surface Equipment & Tools 0.7 0.1 0.9 Infrastructures 11.1 0.3 11.5 Indirects Costs 1.7 2.7 4.4 Mill Upgrades 3.5 0.0 3.5 Owners 0.9 0.0 0.9 Contingency 1.7 0.0 1.7 Sub-total 22.1 21.3 43.4 Site Closure Costs 0.0 6.5 6.5 Total 22.1 27.8 49.9

The average operating cost is estimated at $81.27/tonne.

Barry Open Pit Operating Cost Summary

Operating Cost Description Unit Cost Mining $/t milled $33.87 Processing $/t milled $19.07 G&A $/t milled $12.33 Trucking to Mill $/t milled $16.00 Total $/t milled $81.27 Cash Cost C$/oz $1,252 AISC C$/oz $1,420 Cash Cost US$/oz $939 AISC US$/oz $1,065

Sensitivity Analysis

A financial sensitivity analysis was conducted on the PEA, after-tax NPV and IRR of the project, using the following variables: capital costs, CAD:USD exchange rate and the price of gold. The after-tax results for the project IRR and NPV5% based on the sensitivity analysis are summarized below:

NPV Sensitivity Results (After-tax) for Gold Price and Exchange Rate Variations ($M)

After-Tax NPV 5%

(C$M) Gold Price (USD/ounce) CAD:USD $1,200 $1,300 $1,400 $1,500 $1,600 $1,700 $1,800 $1,900 $2,000 0.60 $33 $52 $71 $90 $109 $128 $147 $166 $185 0.65 $15 $33 $50 $68 $85 $103 $121 $138 $156 0.70 $0 $16 $33 $49 $65 $82 $98 $114 $131 0.75 -$13 $3 $18 $33 $48 $64 $79 $94 $109 0.80 -$24 -$10 $4 $19 $33 $47 $62 $76 $90 0.85 -$34 -$21 -$7 $6 $20 $33 $46 $60 $73 0.90 -$43 -$30 -$18 -$5 $8 $20 $33 $46 $58

NPV Sensitivity Results (After-tax) for Capital and Operating Costs Variations ($M)

After-Tax NPV 5%

(C$M) CAPEX OPEX -40% -30% -20% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% -30% $108 $103 $99 $94 $90 $85 $81 $76 $72 -20% $94 $90 $85 $80 $76 $71 $67 $62 $58 -10% $80 $76 $71 $67 $62 $58 $53 $49 $44 0% $66 $62 $57 $53 $48 $44 $39 $35 $30 10% $53 $48 $43 $39 $34 $30 $25 $21 $16 20% $39 $34 $30 $25 $21 $16 $12 $7 $2 30% $25 $20 $16 $11 $7 $2 -$2 -$7 -$11

The sensitivity analysis reveals that the price of gold has the most significant influence on both NPV and IRR. After the price of gold, the NPV and IRR were most impacted by the exchange rate (CAD:USD) and to a lesser extent by variation in operating and capital costs.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The PEA production scenario is based on the Measured, Indicated and Inferred mineral resources from the 2021 MRE issued on June 23, 2021, and prepared by Ms. Valerie Wilson, M.Sc., P.Geo., Consultant Geologist at SLR, based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Ms. Wilson is an Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Ms. Wilson has read and approved the contents of this news release as it relates to the disclosed MREs.

The full technical report, which is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days from this news release. The effective date of the PEA is June 1, 2022.

The PEA was prepared by the following Qualified Persons under NI 43-101, each of whom is independent of the Company under NI 43-101, who have reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical data for which they have responsibility contained in this news release pertaining to the PEA.

Qualified Person Company Responsibility Normand Lecuyer, P.Eng., Ing. SLR Mining, cost estimation, Financial model, NI 43-101 integration Valerie Wilson, M.Sc., P.Geo. SLR Geology and mineral resource estimation Guy Saucier, Ing. ASDR Surface infrastructure Pierre Roy, M.Sc., Ing., P. Eng. Soutex Processing Luciano Piciacchia, Ph D., Ing. BBA Environment, water treatment and tailings management

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has a portfolio of deposits, including, Barry, Gladiator, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company to deliver shareholder value.

