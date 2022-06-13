Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announces the publication of its Sustainability Report 2021. The report showcases the Group's holistic approach to sustainable development and highlighted strong guidance aimed at pursuing goals pertaining to economic sustainability, its responsibility to innovation and new products, employees, and the environment.

This is the first year that Stevanato Group publishes a report on its approach to sustainability, comparing its performance to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The Company is striving to provide comprehensive and transparent information to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to sustainability.

The report covers Stevanato Group's rapid response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as the Company increased production capacity to support its customers' efforts to combat the global crisis. As part of this effort, Stevanato Group provided glass vials and syringes to approximately 90% of existing vaccine programs, according to estimates based on public information (WHO, EMA, FDA); as well as plastic diagnostic consumables for the detection and diagnosis of COVID-19.

"As we approach one year since the Company's IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, we are united in our commitment to supporting our customers on the single-minded goal of enhancing the integrity of medicines to help people live a better life," said Franco Moro, Chief Executive Officer of Stevanato Group. "To do this, we have collaborated with our partners and the scientific community, and invested in R&D, to make greater strides toward better economic, environmental, and social sustainability for our Company, customers, and the communities we live in."

In 2021, Stevanato Group focused on areas that were of high materiality for the Company as well as key stakeholders. In line with its business strategy, primary attention was given to two main areas: product quality and responsibility, and research development and innovation. Other focus areas were closely associated with human resources, such as occupational health safety and human capital management and development, highlighting the importance of Stevanato Group's policies toward people. The report also illustrates the positive results and different actions taken to improve sustainability towards the environment, reducing water consumption and waste in Stevanato Group's productions.

"We are taking on the mantle of our Company's founders and carrying on its rich legacy of over seventy years, but this is just the beginning," said Franco Moro. "We will continue to set the bar higher and lead the industry in innovation and excellence."

To read the full version of the Sustainability Report 2021 of Stevanato Group follow the link below:

ESG and Sustainability Stevanato Group

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value-added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "guidance", "aimed", "goals", "pursuing" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the size and use of the plant, the construction and timing of its plant, impact of the plant of the Company's business and results of operations and the nature of the plant once complete. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005114/en/

Contacts:

Media

Stevanato Group: media@stevanatogroup.com

Cassie Gonzales: stevanatoUS@teamlewis.com

Investor Relations

Lisa Miles: lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com