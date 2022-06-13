IKIN Inc.: IKIN Launches Enterprise-Ready Large-Format Holographic Display

IKIN ARC Adds Unsurpassed Productivity Across Business Workflows and Applications

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, has announced the commercial availability of its IKIN ARC platform, a scalable, large-format holographic terminal for commercial applications. The IKIN ARC employs patented technology that enables high-resolution display of volumetric images in ambient light and can be used in applications ranging from logistics to education and training to advanced engineering and design workshops. The product is now available to enterprises and developers looking to maximize performance through reliable and accessible volumetric content.

The IKIN ARC does not require any headgear or goggles and allows individuals or small groups to create, view, and manage holographic content. Developers can utilize the Unity Technologies development platform to create applications that take advantage of unique features such as touchless image manipulation powered by face- and eye-tracking, multi-threaded image display and rendering, and real-time AI algorithms to assure maximum performance across any network architecture. The device is available in a standard, self-contained form factor with a 15-inch display suitable for many use cases. In addition, it is architected with a highly flexible design and manufacturing process to support customized form factors that can be built to address specific requirements.

"The commercial release of the IKIN ARC signifies a watershed moment for organizations that can utilize holographic content across all types of applications and services," explained Joe Ward, chief executive officer for IKIN. "This platform is designed to serve the exacting requirements of multiple markets, including defense, IoT, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and entertainment. We expect that this technology will be readily embraced by enterprises, application developers, systems integrators, and other service providers."

According to James Brehm, chief technology evangelist of James Brehm and Associates, a leading market research firm, the IKIN ARC is well-positioned to meet evolving business and developer needs.

"The ability to display and manipulate images without special headgear or lighting should provide application developers with tremendous latitude in creating commercial applications and products that will increase productivity and efficiencies in many innovative use cases," said Brehm. "IKIN's approach to making holographic content available to the commercial sector should ultimately enable a new wave of products, applications, and services."

"We developed the IKIN ARC to improve accessibility and usability of holographic images in everyday business environments," said Taylor Scott, IKIN chief technology officer. "We anticipate that the IKIN ARC will become an indispensable asset for organizations that rely on visual applications and tools to manage operations and solve problems."

The IKIN ARC is complemented by IKIN's RYZ mobile holographic display, slated for public release in mid 2023.

To learn more about IKIN and its RYZ holographic technology, please visit www.ikininc.com.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in early 2023.

