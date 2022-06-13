Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to report that it has received a Purchase Order (P.O.) from LOTTE Rental Company ("LOTTE") for system monitoring on June 10, 2022, for approximately $500,000 CAD.

LOTTE Rental Company is Korea's leading domestic car rental service, providing an array of car services such as short-term and long-term car rentals and chauffeur-driven car rental services. In 2022, LOTTE Rental Company ranked in the top 3 in customer satisfaction ratings in Korea and received the Dedication of Korea Service Grand Award.

Datametrex is continuously working with various divisions of LOTTE and has demonstrated to be a reliable and trustworthy AI technology solutions vendor, providing critical optimizations for the Company's business.

"At Datametrex, we continue our efforts to facilitate ground-breaking technologies to companies across the globe. We pride ourselves in providing tools that our clients can use to visualize their customers and stakeholders, to make predictive analyses, mitigate risk, and improve their bottom line," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About LOTTE Group

LOTTE Group is the fifth-largest conglomerate in Korea with annual revenues of approximately $60 billion USD consisting of over 90 business divisions. LOTTE is engaged in diverse industries that include hotels, car rental, resorts, fast food, beverages, retail, financial services, heavy chemicals, electronics, IT, construction, publishing, confectionary products, and entertainment. Additional information on LOTTE is available at www.lotte.co.kr/global/en/main.do.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information:

Marshall Gunter- CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. There is no guarantee that its EV Connect Solutions business will be successful. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

