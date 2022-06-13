E-Scooter (Electric) Market Size & Trends Values Will Reach USD 50.99 Billion By 2030, at 11.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Electric Scooters Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Plug-in, Battery-based); By Product (Retro, Self-balancing, Folding); By Battery (Sealed Lead-acid, Li-ion, NiMH); By Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, Greater than 48V); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study, the global e-scooter (Electric) market size & share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2022 and 2030. The e-scooter (Electric) industry revenue of USD 20.87 million in 2021 is expected to grow up to USD 50.99 billion values by 2030.

What are E-Scooters (Electric)? What is the target market, trends and industry worth for electric scooters?

Report Overview

Electric scooter is a plug-in electric vehicle powered by electric power or a combination of electric battery. Electric scooters are more popular than traditional scooters as they are eco-friendly and reduce greenhouse gas emission. They are equipped with LED lights that power the light and require a low amount of energy. These scooters offer additional advantages such as agility, flexibility, versatility, eco-friendly, and ease of maneuver in high traffic congestion areas, which are anticipated to boost the growth of the electric scooter market.

The rising adoption of rechargeable scooter sharing services in countries such as the US, Germany, France, and Spain has led to the increased demand for battery-powered two-wheelers. The market is also expected to experience growth due to the increase in the price of petroleum. Also, e-scooters enable people to make short trips quickly and cheaply, and this factor is fueling the market demand for electronic vehicles.

Request Sample Copy of "E-Scooters (Electric) Market "Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-scooter-market/request-for-sample

This Sample Report May Includes:

110+ pages exclusive report sample

Table of contents, list of tables & figures

Industry size & share research

Top companies in the global market

Industry growth factors, opportunities, challenges and key segments

Research methodology

Top Best Companies (Brands) for E-Scooters (Electric) Market Are:

AllCell Technologies LLC

BMW Motorrad International

Brammo Inc.

Green Energy Motors Corp.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

KTM AG Peugeot Scooters

Mahindra GenZe

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Terra Motors Corporation

Yamaha Motor Company Limited

To Know Additional Information about Companies, Request a Sample Report Here

Electric Scooter Market: Growth Drivers

The rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and increasing concerns over greenhouse gas and carbon emissions are expected to accelerate the growth of the electric scooter market over the forecast period. The increasing traffic and growing trend of long travel are promoting people to shift towards time-efficient, convenient, and cost-effective modes of transportation to travel from one destination to another. This factor is anticipated to accelerate the market expansion.

Moreover, increase in R&D investments for enhanced battery technologies and growing technological developments in the e-scooter industry are the key factors projected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. In addition, governments across the globe are introducing several policies to increase the penetration of electric scooters, which is expected to propel market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/611

E-Scooters (Electric) Market: Report Dynamics & Industry Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 50.99 Billion CAGR Estimation 11.2% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 No. of Report Pages ~110 Pages No of tables and figures 113 Tables and 15 Figures Top Market Companies AllCell Technologies, LLC, BMW Motorrad International, Brammo, Inc., Green Energy Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., KTM AG Peugeot Scooters, Mahindra GenZe, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Terra Motors Corporation, Yamaha Motor Company Limited Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By Battery, By Voltage, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Electric Scooter Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Battery

On the basis of battery, the sealed lead-acid battery segment witnessed the largest market share in 2021, owing to its strength and low-cost benefits. SLA batteries are big and deplete quickly and are rechargeable batteries consisting of 300 complete charge cycles before battery replacement. However, the lithium-ion batteries are projected to record a significant share because they offer longer charged cycles and ease high energy density. Also, the lithium-ion batteries segment is showing a surge in demand due to the increasing demand for low self-discharge rates in rechargeable scooter batteries.

·Insight by Product

Based on products, the global electric scooters market can be categorized into folding, self-balancing, and retro scooters. The retro market segment accounted for the largest market share in the electric scooter market in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the rising fuel and maintenance costs. The demand for retro electric scooters is anticipated to grow as old-fashioned electric vehicles are still in demand among consumers.

The folding variant segment may generate a substantial CAGR during the foreseen period.

The factors such as the establishment of intelligent vehicles with big data and IoT and the necessity for product differentiation have flourished the growth of the folding scooter market.

Request for Customized Copy of Report @https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-scooter-market/request-for-customization

OR

For any other research queries Speak to Our Research Analyst Here

Geographic Overview: Electric Scooter Market

Asia Pacific witnessed the largest market share in the global electric scooter market. The presence of a rising number of e-scooter manufacturers and growing vehicle charging infrastructural investments in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, and China are fueling the market growth in the region. The governments of this region are taking initiatives the promotion of electric scooters and vehicles. Also, consumers are accepting the clean energy transportation trend to reduce vehicular emissions. This factor is accelerating the market growth in the region.

North America is expected to generate the highest CAGR over the projected period owing to the growing investment in rechargeable vehicle charging infrastructure coupled with research reports for ingenious high-density batteries.

Browse the Detail Report "Electric Scooter Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Plug-in, Battery-based); By Product (Retro, Self-balancing, Folding); By Battery (Sealed Lead-acid, Li-ion, NiMH); By Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, Greater than 48V); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-scooter-market

Industry Developments:

In December 2021 , Revel entered the U.S. market and rolled out 68 MUVI e-scooters from Torrot, a Spanish business.

, Revel entered the U.S. market and rolled out 68 MUVI e-scooters from Torrot, a Spanish business. In October 2021 , Ford announced the partnership with the new lab to bring electric vehicle technology to the mobility innovation program.

, Ford announced the partnership with the new lab to bring electric vehicle technology to the mobility innovation program. In November 2021 , Helbiz unveiled new standing electric scooters for building a new racing league.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the electric scooter market report based on type, product, battery type, voltage, and region:

Electric Scooter Market: By Type Outlook

Plug-in

Battery-based

Electric Scooter Market: By Product Outlook

Retro

Self-balancing

Folding

Electric Scooter Market: By Battery Outlook

Sealed Lead-acid

Li-ion

NiMH

Electric Scooter Market: By Voltage Outlook

24V

36V

48V

Greater than 48V

Browse More Related Reports:

Electric Power Steering Market Share, Size, Trends , Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Steering Column, Sensors, Steering Gear, Mechanical Rack & Pinion, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor, Others); By Mechanism; By Type; By Vehicle; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030

, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Steering Column, Sensors, Steering Gear, Mechanical Rack & Pinion, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor, Others); By Mechanism; By Type; By Vehicle; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Charger Type (Slow Charger, Fast Charger); By Connector Protocol (CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System, Others); By Charging Method (AC Charging, DC Charging); By Application (Commercial, Home); By Regions - Segment Forecast, 2020 - 2026

By Charger Type (Slow Charger, Fast Charger); By Connector Protocol (CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System, Others); By Charging Method (AC Charging, DC Charging); By Application (Commercial, Home); By Regions - Segment Forecast, 2020 - 2026 Electric Motors Market [By Type (AC Motor, DC Motor, Hermetic Motor); By Voltage (9 V & Below, 10-20 V, 21-60 V, 60 V & Above); By Output Power (Integral HP Output, Fractional HP Output); By End-User (Automotive, Agriculture, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 - 2026

[By Type (AC Motor, DC Motor, Hermetic Motor); By Voltage (9 V & Below, 10-20 V, 21-60 V, 60 V & Above); By Output Power (Integral HP Output, Fractional HP Output); By End-User (Automotive, Agriculture, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 - 2026 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market [By Product (Assembly Line Vehicles, Tow Vehicles, Pallet Trucks, Unit Load Carrier, Forklift Truck, Others); By Guidance Technology (Vision Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Laser Guidance); By Application (Assembly, Storage, Distribution, Transportation, Packaging, Others); By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Logistics, Retail, Others); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2017 - 2026

[By Product (Assembly Line Vehicles, Tow Vehicles, Pallet Trucks, Unit Load Carrier, Forklift Truck, Others); By Guidance Technology (Vision Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Laser Guidance); By Application (Assembly, Storage, Distribution, Transportation, Packaging, Others); By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Logistics, Retail, Others); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2017 - 2026 Commercial UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) Market Share, Size, Trends & Industry Analysis Report By Type (Rotary Blade UAV, Fixed Wing UAV); By End-Use (Agriculture, Energy & Public Utilities, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Government); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg