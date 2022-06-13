Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), and Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFE&C) solutions, today announced FAA PMA approval and general availability of the latest generation of Cab-n-Connect Wireless Access Points based on Wi-Fi 6.

The Cab-n-Connect A200 provides a backwards compatible version to Kontron's previous generation Cab-n-Connect CWAPs and allows airlines to easily upgrade their existing CWAPs without changing any wiring on the aircraft. The Cab-n-Connect A201 provides a version that meets the ARINC 628 CWAP standard which utilizes a different connector interface and is preferred for linefit installations. The A200 product received FAA PMA approval earlier this year and the Cab-n-Connect A201 is expected to have PMA approval by Q3 2022.

Both products use the same Extreme WiNG Enterprise WAP engine which provides the highest level of efficiency and performance based on 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 technology, optimized for video streaming in dense multi-client environments within the aircraft cabin and with a 3rd dedicated radio provides the highest level of security and monitoring along with intelligent edge capability.

The increased security features, efficiency improvements through new channel-sharing capabilities, and built-in intelligence at the edge significantly improves the passenger experience while giving operators and the airlines more control and options within their wireless network on the aircraft.

Kontron is an active member of Seamless Air Alliance and the Cab-n-Connect CWAP aligns with the features and requirements within the Seamless Release standards such as Hotspot 2.0.

Kontron will be presenting its latest avionics products at AIX 2022 in Hamburg, Germany on June 14th-16th. For more information on Kontron's avionics product portfolio, please visit: www.kontron.com/industries/avionics

