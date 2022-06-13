Marimekko Corporation: Changes in Marimekko's management - Noora Laurila appointed Senior Vice President of Sales in Region West and member of the Management Group

Changes in Marimekko's management - Noora Laurila appointed Senior Vice President of Sales in Region West and member of the Management Group



Noora Laurila, 39, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Sales, Region West and a member of the Management Group of Marimekko. She will start in the position on 14 September 2022 and report to President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.

M. Sc. (Econ) Noora Laurila moves to Marimekko from L'Oréal, where she has worked in various commercial leadership and key positions in Finland and the Nordic countries since 2008. Currently responsible for the Nordic business development, Laurila has wide-ranging commercial knowledge and experience in leading and developing sales, product portfolio and brand.

Marimekko has decided to change its sales leadership structure so that going forward, the company's sales leadership in the Management Group is divided into two geographical regions, Region West and Region East. The Region West consists of Finland, Scandinavia, EMEA and North America, while the Region East comprises the Asia-Pacific region. The search for Senior Vice President, Sales, Region East is ongoing.

"Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Marimekko's profitable growth has progressed well in recent years. This change in the sales leadership model is implemented to further strengthen Marimekko's international growth capabilities, providing closer support to the company's key market areas with their different business models and stages in brand development," says President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.

"I am thrilled to welcome Noora to the Marimekko team. Her holistic commercial knowledge and versatile experience in leading sales, marketing and product portfolio management from one of the leading brand companies in the world will support us in accelerating Marimekko's growth and speaking to a wider global audience," Alahuhta-Kasko continues.

Marimekko announced on 2 May 2022 that Chief Sales Officer and member of the Marimekko Management Group Dan Trapp will resign as of 2 August 2022 from his role due to personal reasons in order to start up his own consultancy within sporting industry, based in Bordeaux, France.

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people.




