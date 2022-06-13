CSG Creative: Kim Jakovics, Principal at Monarch Academy Glen Burnie, Recognized as Leader Of The Year

GLEN BURNIE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Kim Jakovics, Principal for Monarch Academy Glen Burnie, has been recognized by the Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools with the Leader of the Year Award, and was also recognized yesterday by the Capital Gazette, Capital Style Magazine's Best of Anne Arundel County Reader's Choice Award with a similar honor. Kim has truly made a difference in so many of her students' lives as principal of the school. Zaikiyah (Z) Weddington, who is in 8th grade at the Monarch Academy, was also honored as an Outstanding 8th Grader for being a role model and leader.

"We are so proud of Kim Jakovics and Zaikiyah Weddington for being recognized by these prestigious organizations for the values we live by at The Children's Guild and Monarch Academy Glen Burnie," said Jenny Livelli, President and CEO of The Children's Guild, which operates Monarch Academy Glen Burnie as well as two other charter schools in Anne Arundel County and one in Washington, DC. "The mission of Monarch Academy Glen Burnie is to consciously create a safe, respectful and inclusive school community that educates, elevates and empowers ALL voices through authentic and equitable experiences. Kim leads that mission and Z is a wonderful example of the impact we have on our students."

The Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools awarded Zaikiyah (Z) Weddington with the Outstanding 8th Graders Award. One way Z showcased her leadership skills was during Black History Month. After realizing that there are typically a few historic figures students focus on, she collaborated with her teachers to craft a learning module to emphasize dozens of voices of African American Leaders. Under her guidance, all 8th grade students engaged in collaborative research and designed a puzzle-piece artistic display to share details from their chosen leader's life and story.

According to John Paul Bennett, 8th Grade Humanities teacher, Z is a role model and leader in the school and has demonstrated consistent and significant academic progress while overcoming personal obstacles. Z's impact on the school through this project is a perfect example of the way that Monarch Academy students can act as leaders of their own learning and impact the community around them.

"I have had a wonderful experience being a student at Monarch Academy, they have truly prepared me as I graduate and go on to high school," said Z. "I'm honored that my teachers and peers see me as a role model and leader, I truly never felt that way at other schools and I have much more confidence now that my voice can be heard."

In addition to Z's Award, Kim Jakovics received the Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools Leader of the Year Award and the Capital Gazette, Capital Style Magazine's Best of Anne Arundel County Reader's Choice Award. Kim joined Monarch Academy Glen Burnie as principal in 2018 and has led the staff to put the child first with every decision the leaders and teachers make.

Throughout her career Kim has created a dynamic learning community that extends beyond the classroom. Kim supports learning experiences that give students opportunities to be active participants in their education. One such example is a recent 5th grade environmental literacy program where students were working on a biodiversity study at the school and at a nearby waterfront. They conducted a survey, made a plan, worked with the Department of Natural Resources and received a grant to continue the work. This is a great example of the way Kim supports the teachers as they engage students in their learning.

"Our school promotes high achievement, character growth and teamwork through a focus on arts and technology, culture and character, and leadership and school improvement," said Kim Jakovics. "It is my honor to instill these characteristics into our students and I am humbled to represent the wonderful work our entire staff does and be recognized as the leader of the school."

Monarch Academy Glen Burnie, founded in 2009, is a tuition-free, publicly funded charter school open to kindergarten through eighth grade students in Anne Arundel County regardless of testing or screening. For more information, click here. For the full virtual tour of the school click on the video on the home page.

The Monarch Academy Glen Burnie is part of The Children's Guild, a nonprofit organization serving children, families and child-serving organizations since 1953. The Children's Guild programs are guided by Transformation Education, an organizational philosophy that fosters a culture of flexibility. This culture creates management and staff who are agile thinkers. This assures children are treated as individuals and taught the way they learn best.

Affiliates of The Children's Guild include The Children's Guild, Inc., Baltimore Campus, The Children's Guild DC Public Charter School, The Children's Guild - Prince George Campus, Monarch Academy Glen Burnie, Monarch Academy Global - Laurel, Monarch Academy Annapolis, The Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, Treatment Foster Care, The Children's Guild- Transformation Academy, Monarch Preschool College Park, TranZed Academy for Working Students (TAWS), and TranZed Apprenticeships. For more information, visit https://childrensguild.org/.

