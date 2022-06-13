Anzeige
Montag, 13.06.2022
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2022 | 15:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Pierce Group AB (109/22)

With effect from June 14, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 22, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   PIERCE TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041956              
Order book ID:  259676                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 14, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Pierce Group AB
will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including July 04, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   PIERCE BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018041964              
Order book ID:  259677                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
