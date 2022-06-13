Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Pierce Group AB (109/22)

With effect from June 14, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 22, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PIERCE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041956 Order book ID: 259676 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 14, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Pierce Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including July 04, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PIERCE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018041964 Order book ID: 259677 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB