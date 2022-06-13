Brand Institute, Inc.: Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for European Commission Approved Treatment for Moderate to Severe Pruritus in Hemodialysis Patients

MIAMI, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce having worked with Vifor Pharma in developing the brand name KAPRUVIA (difelikefalin), an injection used to treat moderate to severe pruritus (itching) associated with chronic kidney disease in adult patients on hemodialysis.

KAPRUVIA was developed by Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics and is the first therapy available in Europe for the treatment of CKD-associated pruritus. The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for KAPRUVIA in all member states of the European Union, Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway. KAPRUVIA was preceded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of KORSUVA for the same indication.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics on the EC approval for KAPRUVIA," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,800 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,200 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,100 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many of them responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

