Transparency Market Research: Stand-Up Pouches Market is estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 6.8% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

With the rising need for environmentally friendly packaging, stand-up pouches are projected to be in high demand.

In order to better the performance of stand-up pouches, companies are employing innovative digital printing technologies. Brand awareness and distinctiveness from rivals can be achieved by printing clean and vivid graphics on stand-up pouches.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of global stand-up pouches market stood at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021. The global market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2026. The sales forecast for stand-up pouches expects the market to surpass valuation of US$ 6.3 Bn by 2026. The global stand-up pouches market is expected to expand as the beverage, food, and healthcare industries flourish throughout the world. Furthermore, manufacturers and consumers are transitioning from conventional packaging solutions toward flexible packaging options like stand-up pouches due to their multiple advantages.

Stand-up pouches are quite popular nowadays since they fit into today's practical lifestyle. The steadily growing intake of packaged and ready-to-eat food products, as well as increasing concerns and understanding about the use of sustainable stand-up pouches packaging, are all contributing toward the market's development.

Stand-up pouch manufacturers are using innovative digital printing solutions on stand-up pouches, which is likely to accentuate the company's strong brand name and enhance profitability. Stand-up pouch benefits are utilized by companies since they boost visibility as well as differentiate their commodities from the competitors'. The market for stand-up pouches is likely to be propelled by the tremendous growth of e-commerce.

Key Findings of Market Report

The capacity to prolong shelf life, better product safety and quality, and educate the consumer about the product's constituents is a significant priority during R&D of innovative packaging technologies. Several manufacturers are expected to incorporate stand-up pouches into their products due to benefits they offer. Besides, the fact that they all include aspects that are in line with changing customer preferences is expected to drive Future market demand for Stand-Up Pouches. As a result, the global stand-up pouches market is predicted to have a mainly favourable outlook throughout the forecast period.

Frozen food consumption has been increasing throughout the world, owing to millennials' evolving eating and cooking habits. Frozen food is uncooked or partially cooked food that has been put together in a packet. Stand-up pouches are ideal for storing a variety of frozen food items as they have excellent barrier qualities, functional and convenient features, and improved aesthetics. The market for stand-up pouches is projected to be driven by this aspect.

When compared to other existing packaging styles, stand-up pouches provide various advantages to packers and merchants devising e-commerce strategies. Due to its strong barrier qualities, stand-up pouches store items safely throughout transit. In addition, stand-up pouches save money on shipping and distribution.

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: Growth Drivers

Due to its excellent barrier capabilities to shield against environmental factors, stand-up pouches are growing in popularity. The stand-up pouches come with a number of sealing options, allowing them to be consumed at any time while maintaining the product's taste or quality. The market for stand-up pouches is likely to grow in response to steadily increasing food packaging demand.

In 2022, North America is predicted to lead the global stand-up pouches market. Due to growing demand from the food industry and shifting customer behaviour, the North America stand-up pouches market is estimated to retain a market share of 30.1% in 2022. Furthermore, the demand for stand-up pouches is being fuelled by consumer preferences for environmentally friendly solutions.

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Winpak Ltd

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Plc

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Paper



Design

Round Bottom/Doyen

K-Seal

Plow Bottom/Corner Bottom

Flat Bottom

