RF Tunable Filter Market worth $168 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "RF Tunable Filter Market by Type (Bandpass, Band Reject), Tuning Mechanism, Tuning Component, System (Handheld and Pocket Radio, Radar System), Application (Aerospace and Defense, Transportation, Smart Cities) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global RF tunable filter market is projected to reach USD 168 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 100 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for RF tunable filters in aerospace & defense industry and escalating demand for software-defined radios to be deployed in military communication equipment.

The surface mount device (SMD) variant segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The market for the surface mount device (SMD) variant segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of surface-mount technology in smartphones, wearables, and IoT due to the benefits associated with it, such as low power consumption, improved antenna performance, no signal distortion, low cost, and high accuracy.

The smart cities segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The successful implementation of smart city projects depends on modern technologies such as wireless communications, cloud, mobility, and sensors that collectively form the IoT. Rapid developments in these areas in recent years have enabled better connectivity of objects, resulting in the complete development of a smarter ecosystem. Thus, the smart cities segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the largest global market share during the forecast period

North America is projected to account for the largest global market share during the forecast period attributed to the rising demand for RF tunable filters by various end users from the aerospace & defense, healthcare, smart cities, and transportation industries. RF tunable filters are ideal solutions in radar and communication systems, as they reduce the complexity and cost of the system and improve the overall system performance. These systems are widely used in the aerospace & defense industry.

Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Dover Corporation (US), Smiths Group plc (UK), The LGL Group, Inc. (US), DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc. (US), Netcom, Inc. (US), RF Products Inc. (US), Telonic Berkeley Corporation (US), and Coleman Microwave Company (US) are some of the key players in the RF tunable filter market.

