At 3.5% CAGR, Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 18.1 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global epilepsy therapeutics market was valued at over $13 billion in 2021 and is likely to surpass $18.1 billion by the end of 2028. The market is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.5 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market was valued approximately USD 13 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 18.1 Billion by 2028.

This is majorly due to higher investments in R&D, increasing awareness and availability of advanced Epilepsy Therapeutics drugs in North America region.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a significant growth in the global Epilepsy Therapeutics market over the upcoming years. Due government initiatives in the field, Increased awareness and technological advancement in field is fueling the growth of global Epilepsy Therapeutics market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Epilepsy Therapeutics Market By Drugs (First Generation Anti-Epileptics, Second Generation Anti-Epileptics, Third Generation Anti-Epileptics), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Pharmacy Stores, Others), By Location (Rural And Urban), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Overview

Epilepsy Therapeutics refers to chronic neurological disorder which causes constant and unfounded seizures. An individual suffering from Epilepsy Therapeutics tends to have seizures with no explanation. In Epilepsy Therapeutics, the brain activity becomes abnormal, resulting in recurrent seizures that are short episodes of involuntary movement, which may involve a part of the body or the entire body. The increase in the number of accidents and brain injuries and the high rate of post-traumatic Epilepsy Therapeutics (PTE) and post-traumatic seizure (PTS) occurrence in patients with brain injuries are the major factors driving the Epilepsy Therapeutics treatment market.

Furthermore, innovation of new treatment products with better efficiency is expected to further drive this market. Rising number of mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and increasing number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global Epilepsy Therapeutics market. Besides development of new drugs and treatment options, approval and launch of new products extend profitable opportunities to the Epilepsy Therapeutics treatment market players in the forecast period.

In Addition, development of highly efficacious products, having less side-effects, and better outcomes are likely to propel the Epilepsy Therapeutics market Neurological disorders have become a matter of concern for medical researchers who are looking at optimizing medical treatments. Furthermore, the adoption of anti-epileptics due to increasing seizures and Epilepsy Therapeutics cases, and a rise in research and development is driving the growth of Epilepsy Therapeutics market. .However, factors such as lack of awareness about the condition some developing regions and reluctance to adopt Epilepsy Therapeutics medications in some regions are restraining the growth of the Epilepsy Therapeutics market over the upcoming years.

Industry Dynamics:

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Growth Drivers

Active Government Support and Investments to Expedite Market Growth.

Governmental initiatives to improve the healthcare sectors and higher investments in R&D is anticipated to expand at a notable growth of Epilepsy Therapeutics market during the forecast period. Rise in the number of approvals by government bodies is providing beneficial for the patients in controlling the seizures. This is projected to fuel the adoption of anticonvulsant and boost the market growth over the upcoming years.

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Restraints

Epilepsy Medicine shortage to hamper the market growth.

One of the major factors restraining the growth of Epilepsy Therapeutics market during the forecast period is steep rise in medicine shortage. Patients are stockpiling these medicines as there is a shortage of drugs in pharmacies which has raised an alarm in investigating the medicine supply chain globally. This is ultimately affecting the global Epilepsy Therapeutics market as the market becomes less desirable for Epilepsy Therapeutics medications.

Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global Epilepsy Therapeutics market is segregated based on Product, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Based on distributional channel, the global Epilepsy Therapeutics market can be segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment is projected to dominate the global market. growing number of hospitals, along with adequate reimbursement policies provided by these settings, are some of the major factors responsible for higher growth of hospital pharmacy over the upcoming years. This is eventually responsible for the adoption of antiepileptic drugs by the hospital pharmacies globally.

Based on product market has been classified into first generation Epilepsy Therapeutic second-generation Epilepsy Therapeutics and third generation Epilepsy Therapeutics. The second-generation epilepsy therapeutics segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global epilepsy therapeutics. This is due to increased penetration in the market and better effectiveness as compared to first generation Epilepsy Therapeutics.

List of Key Players of Epilepsy Therapeutics Market:

BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

SanofiSA

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

UCB SA

Zogenix Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Epilepsy Therapeutics Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Industry?

What segments does the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 13 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 18.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 3.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered BIAL - PORTELA & CA SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., SanofiSA, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB SA and Zogenix Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/91

Recent Developments:

In January 2020 , Eisai Co. Announced the launch of FYCOMPA in China for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients aged 12 years and older.

Regional Dominance:

Increasing awareness and availability.

North America dominates the global market for Epilepsy Therapeutics during the forecast period. This is majorly due to higher investments in R&D, increasing awareness and availability of advanced Epilepsy Therapeutics drugs in this region. Moreover, improved healthcare facilities are driving the market for Epilepsy Therapeutics in North America during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a significant growth in the global Epilepsy Therapeutics market over the upcoming years. Due government initiatives in the field, Increased awareness and technological advancement in field is fueling the growth of global Epilepsy Therapeutics market.

Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market is segmented as follows:

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: By Types Covered Outlook (2022-2028)

Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Brain Surgery

Dietary Supplements

Ketogenic Diet

Surgical Therapies

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: By End Users Covered Outlook (2022-2028)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals& Clinics

Home Care Settings

Neurology Centers

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: By Products Covered Outlook (2022-2028)

First Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

Second Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

Third Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: By Distribution Channels Covered Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy-User

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

