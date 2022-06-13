Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest - name change of sub-fund

Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest - name change of sub-fund The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 June 2022. ISIN: DK0015960983 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Nordea Invest European Small Cap Stars KL 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIESKL1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: NDIESCSKL1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 108792 -------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66