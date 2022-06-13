Environmental Systems Corporation : ESC to Join the Ontario Export Business Mission to the BIO Digital 2022 International Convention

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / The team at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is proud to be joining The Ontario Government and a group of 26 other innovative organizations for the Ontario Export Business Mission to the BIO International Convention in San Diego, from June 13-16, 2022.

The objective of the mission is to facilitate introductions for Ontario companies that require partners and strategic alliances in order to sustain growth. This event will present an unmatched opportunity as one of the world's largest gatherings of biotechnology groups, academic and research institutions, and related organizations from across the United States and 30+ countries.

"We look forward to having a lot of meaningful conversations and making new connections. We're also excited to talk to people about the incredible breakthroughs that are being spearheaded by Ontario businesses right now," said Aaron Styles, CEO of Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC).

"I'd like to think ESC is the perfect example of how an Ontario bio business can thrive, grow, and continuously innovate. We have access to world-class talent and facilities, as well as numerous incentives for US-based organizations to work with a cleanroom & critical environment manufacturing firm in Ontario."

Ontario is the economic engine of Canada's Life Sciences industry with more than 50% of its life sciences economic activity. Global companies know and come to Ontario, and all of the Top 10 pharmaceutical companies do clinical trials here, with more than 3000+ clinical trials ongoing at any given time. With 44 colleges and universities and 23 research hospitals and institutions, nearly 50,000 students graduate with STEM degrees each year.

The Ontario Export Business Mission will feature ESC joining other industry-leading Ontario organizations, such as:

"There is a history of excellence and a uniquely collaborative ecosystem in Ontario. It began years ago with the discovery of insulin and has continued into modern innovations like 3D bioprinters and continues into techniques to boost stem cell renewal," said Vern Solomon, Founder - Innovator at ESC.

"We are proud to join these other incredible companies for this mission and act as passionate advocates for biotech and the life sciences in Ontario.

If you're at the event, feel free to come to see us at Booth 5424, and don't forget to use BIO2022!

About The BIO International Convention 2022

The BIO International Convention returns in person for the first time in three years and brings together key international industry stakeholders for networking, partnering, and more than a hundred informative sessions that cover topics such as narrowing the health equity gap, vaccine innovation, and preparing for the next pandemic.

About Environmental Systems Corporation

ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.

You need more than a Pre-Designed/Catalog Cleanroom.

We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom/Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.

That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.

Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.

Critical Environment HVAC/R: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC/R systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.

Integration: Our team integrates SMART Industry 4.0 technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.

