Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
13.06.2022
374Water Inc.: 374Water to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO), a leading sustainability innovator in the water and waste industries, is pleased to announce the Company's common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). Trading of the company's shares on the Nasdaq is expected to begin at the market open on June 14, 2022, under the symbol "SCWO".

"Nasdaq was our natural choice and the home of technology companies that are destined to move society forward," said Kobe Nagar, CEO of 374Water Inc. "374Water's Nasdaq listing will build long-term shareholder value through increased visibility and improved trading liquidity, while addressing the growing demand for sustainable water and waste management."

About 374Water

374Water is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/.

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

CONTACT:
374Water Inc.
IR@374Water.com

Or

Hayden IR:
James Carbonara
james@haydenir.com
646-755-7412

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704717/374Water-to-Begin-Trading-on-Nasdaq

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
