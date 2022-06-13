Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA64079L1058 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 13.06.2022 CA64079L2049 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 14.06.2022 Tausch 35:1

CA0977511017 Bombardier Inc. 13.06.2022 CA0977518798 Bombardier Inc. 14.06.2022 Tausch 25:1

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de