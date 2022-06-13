Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc.(OTCQB: SMKG), an industry leader in specialized industry e-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. CEO of the Company, Massimo Barone, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a FinTech and PayTech company," shared Barone. "We commercialize industry applications and create a strategy for finance institutions, telecoms, and large enterprises," he continued. "We white label our solutions for those institutions and provide them with a customized strategy to help deploy them into the market."

"How do you enable tokenomic models for cryptocurrency offerings?", asked Copley. Barone provided a background on tokenomics and shared how it relates to the Company's wide offerings of solutions. "We have a portfolio of 22 marketplace technologies that allow you to utilize your tokens, while giving them life in the community with merchants and customers so that we can actually deliver a true tokenomics model."

"What can you tell us about the launch of Anypay.ph, and how does it relate to your ownership in XPAY World in Singapore?", asked Copley. "XPAY World is a PayTech company," explained Barone, adding that XPAY also provides payment acceptance and instruction. "We did a licensing deal with them and exchanged our portfolio of software for 7% minority interest in their company with a revenue share model going forward."

"The Philippines is one of the best markets for growth in this industry," continued Barone. "The Anypay.ph platform was developed to run and operate the licensing for micro merchants in the Philippines," he said. "It is an underserved market and there is the potential for almost one million merchants."

Copley then asked about the Company's AxePay expansion into Africa and Latin America. "We already had a footprint for 22 countries, which includes China, which is a rare model itself," said Barone. "In the recent months, we have created partnerships with Latin America and Africa, and have expanded now to over 60 countries."

"Now you're filing an S1 to become fully-reporting, correct?", asked Copley. "We finished our year-end audit," said Barone. "We went from OTC Pink compliant and have now graduated to the OTCQB," he shared. "Our next objective is the S1, which we will be filing in a few days," said Barone, adding that the Company hopes to list on the Nasdaq in the near future.

"We're very happy with everything going on in our wheelhouse, and our trajectory is going very strong and fast," said Barone. "We have multiple markets locked down and great partners," he shared. "SmartCard has a huge intellectual property portfolio, and those assets are being deployed through partners in multiple countries," said Barone. "I believe the trajectory of SmartCard's revenue will demonstrate the power of the investments we've made in all our intellectual property."

