Aegis Capital Corp. Announces Move to a New Corporate Headquarters

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the move to a new corporate headquarters

The new state-of-the-art headquarters is located at 1345 Ave of the Americas, 27th Floor, New York, New York 10105. The updated facility allows Aegis to continue to grow, while providing the firm with even greater opportunities to serve its clients and advisors. The new location was designed to promote better productivity, functionality and collaboration for employees. The modern workplace is complete with three conference rooms, enhanced telecommunications and technology infrastructure and a spacious and vibrant area for employees.

1345 Avenue of the Americas, also known as the AllianceBernstein Building, is a 625-foot tall, 50-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Located on Sixth Avenue between 54th and 55th Streets, the building houses multiple lounges, a wellness suite, a gym, flexible event and conference rooms that can accommodate more than 200 people and a cafe. The space also includes a 400-square-foot garden wall, a full-room terrarium, and lush greenery throughout.

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Aegis' new state-of-the-art corporate headquarters is an investment in our team members and organization. This relocation provides us with the opportunity to consolidate our headquarters staff in a modern and efficient facility and helps to accommodate our continued growth."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

