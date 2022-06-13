DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Age-related Macular Degeneration Market to Progress at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The Age-related macular degeneration market growth is expected to boost owing to the expected launch of therapies, increasing prevalence of Age-related macular degeneration, development in the field of gene therapy, patient-friendly dosage regimes, and several other factors during the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Age-related macular degeneration emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Age-related macular degeneration market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 9.8 billion in 2021.

in 2021. As per DelveInsight estimation, the Dry AMD market size was approximately USD 1,377 million , and the Wet AMD market size was approximately USD 8,463 million , which is further expected to increase by 2032.

, and the Wet AMD market size was approximately which is further expected to increase by 2032. As per the estimates, the total Age-related macular degeneration prevalent cases in the 7MM was approximately 51.7 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading Age-related macular degeneration companies Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and others are developing novel Age-related Macular Degeneration drugs which can be available in the Age-related Macular Degeneration market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel Age-related Macular Degeneration drugs which can be available in the Age-related Macular Degeneration market in the upcoming years. The Wet Age-related macular degeneration therapies in the pipeline include OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, AKST4290, GB-102 (Sunitinib Malate), RBM-007, Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg), UBX1325, PAN-90806, CLS-AX (Axitinib), and others.

and others. The Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration therapies in the pipeline include Danicopan (ALXN2040), EG-301, RG6147 (RO7171009), ALK-001, Elamipretide, OpRegen, CPCB-RPE1, Luminate (Risuteganib), ANX007, NGM621, LNP023 (Iptacopan), IONIS-FB-LRx, Pegcetacoplan, Zimura (Avacincaptad Pegol), GT005, RPESC-RPE-4W, GEM103 , and others.

, and others. The expected launch of therapies and the increasing prevalence will lead to Age-related macular degeneration market growth during the forecast period.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major age-related macular Degeneration market share @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Landscape

Age-related Macular Degeneration Overview

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of severe, irreversible blindness in developed countries around the world, with a significant impact on the quality of life of the affected people. With the current expensive standard of care, the increase in Age-related macular degeneration life expectancy brings an increase in the number of reported cases, putting major stress on health care systems. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) can also be characterized as either dry Age-related macular degeneration (atrophic or non-neovascular) or wet Age-related macular degeneration (exudative or neovascular).

The most common Age-related macular degeneration symptoms include blurry or fuzzy vision, loss of central vision, difficulty in recognizing familiar faces, and others. Visual acuity test, pupil dilation, fluorescein angiography, Amsler grid, and others are the following tests used for Age-related macular degeneration diagnosis.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approx 51.7 million Age-related macular degeneration prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the total diagnosed cases of Age-related macular degeneration, the highest cases were observed for dry Age-related macular degeneration in 2021.

The Age-related macular degeneration market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related Macular Degeneration

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Age-related Macular Degeneration

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AMD

Total Age-specific Cases of Wet AMD, and Dry AMD

Total Diagnosed Dry AMD Cases by Stages

Total Geographic Atrophy Cases Associated With Dry AMD by Visual Impairment

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Age-related macular degeneration epidemiology trends @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiological Insights

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

Photodynamic therapy, which employed an intravenous drug (injected into a vein) and laser to seal off bleeding blood vessels, was the best available Age-related macular degeneration treatment fifteen years ago. However, improvements in medical research have revealed VEGF as a critical pathophysiological factor in the development of neovascular AMD, with an important involvement in angiogenesis, vascular permeability, and inflammatory response. Anti-VEGF intravitreal injections have provided a new therapeutic window in the wet AMD treatment, effectively stopping the pathophysiological process of AMD and restoring retinal shape and function.

Anti-VEGF therapies such as ranibizumab, aflibercept (Eylea), brolucizumab (Beovu), and faricimab (Vabysmo) are intravitreal injections given for wet AMD treatment. Though existing anti-VEGF therapies have transformed the way wet AMD is treated and greatly improved the lives of many patients, they will face stiff competition from new biosimilars and off-label drugs when their patents expire in the coming years. Furthermore, current anti-VEGF therapies have several unmet needs.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

Currently, there is no approved dry AMD treatment, and there is a significant unmet need for a therapy to decrease its progression. Dry AMD's pathogenesis is poorly known. On the other hand, failure to achieve the primary outcomes may be due to the advanced stage of the disease rather than a lack of action on appropriate targets.

Several pharmaceutical companies are currently working on developing novel therapies for dry AMD treatment. The therapies in the dry AMD pipeline include Pegcetacoplan (Apellis Pharmaceuticals), Zimura (Iveric bio), RO7171009; RG6147 (Genentech), IONIS-FB-LRx (Ionis Pharmaceuticals/ Roche), Luminate (Allegro Ophthalmics), NGM621 (NGM Biopharmaceuticals), Elamipretide (Stealth BioTherapeutics), CPCB-RPE1 (Regenerative Patch Technologies), OpRegen (CellCure Neurosciences/Lineage Cell Therapeutics/ Roche), GT005 (Gyroscope Therapeutics), and others.

These therapies come with different types of mechanisms of action, including C3 inhibitor, C5 inhibitor, Integrin Inhibitors, Anti-C1q antibody, Anti-C3 antibody, Factor D inhibitor, HtrA1, ASO Complement Factor B, and others. Two C3 inhibitors, NGM621 (NGM Biopharmaceuticals) and pegcetacoplan (Apellis Pharmaceuticals), and one C5 inhibitor, Zimura (Iveric Bio), are showing promise as prospective treatments to slow the course of geographic atrophy.

To know more about Age-related macular degeneration treatment visit @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment Guidelines

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

OPT-302: Opthea Limited

KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences Inc.

RGX-314: REGENXBIO

AKST4290: Alkahest Inc

GB-102 (Sunitinib Malate): Graybug Vision

RBM-007: Ribomic USA Inc

Inc Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg): Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

UBX1325: Unity Biotechnology, Inc

PAN-90806: PanOptica, Inc.

CLS-AX (Axitinib): Clearside Biomedical

Others

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Danicopan (ALXN2040): Alexion Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca

EG-301: Evergreen Therapeutics

RG6147 (RO7171009): Roche (Genentech)

ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics

OpRegen: CellCure Neurosciences

CPCB-RPE1: Regenerative Patch Technologies

Luminate (Risuteganib): Allegro Ophthalmics

ANX007: Annexon Biosciences

NGM621: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

LNP023 (Iptacopan): Novartis

IONIS-FB-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Zimura (Avacincaptad Pegol): Iveric Bio

GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics and Novartis

RPESC-RPE-4W: Luxa Biotechnology

GEM103: Gemini Therapeutics

Others

Learn more about the dry AMD treatments in clinical trials @ New Treatment for Dry AMD

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of wet AMD and the growing geriatric population are two significant factors driving the growth of the wet AMD market. Moreover, the wet AMD market dynamics are changing as extensive research and development have helped understand the histopathology and pathophysiology of wet AMD. Development in the field of gene therapy and a robust pipeline are also propelling the wet AMD market growth.

However, some factors restrain the growth of the wet AMD market. Patients do not contact a physician until they have intermediate to severe AMD symptoms, making timely diagnosis extremely difficult. Moreover, the high cost of therapy, with gene therapy costing over USD 400,000, presents a significant barrier to treatment availability. In addition, the competitive treatment landscape and emerging biosimilars may also limit the growth of the wet AMD market.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics

The dry AMD market is still untapped. The enormous and growing patient pool with no approved or adequate therapies provides companies with attractive prospects; the estimated potential is similar to wet AMD. Moreover, the dry AMD pipeline includes peptide derivatives, antibodies, antisense oligonucleotides, stem cell treatment, and gene therapy that function on various mechanisms such as C1q, C3, and C5 inhibitors, cell replacements, HtrA Serine Peptidase 1 inhibitor, and others. The launch of these therapies will boost the dry AMD market growth. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of dry AMD is also driving the dry AMD market forward.

However, limited knowledge of pathophysiology, disease severity, and consequences affect the development of efficacious treatment for dry AMD. Moreover, emerging gene therapies and stem cell therapies for dry AMD may face hurdles in access and reimbursement due to their anticipated high cost and will restrain the growth of the dry AMD market.

Scope of the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and others

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Ribomic Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and others Key Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies : OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, AKST4290, GB-102 (Sunitinib Malate), RBM-007, Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg), UBX1325, PAN-90806, CLS-AX (Axitinib), and others

: OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, AKST4290, GB-102 (Sunitinib Malate), RBM-007, Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg), UBX1325, PAN-90806, CLS-AX (Axitinib), and others Key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies : Danicopan (ALXN2040), EG-301, RG6147 (RO7171009), ALK-001, Elamipretide, OpRegen, CPCB-RPE1, Luminate (Risuteganib), ANX007, NGM621, LNP023 (Iptacopan), IONIS-FB-LRx, Pegcetacoplan, Zimura (Avacincaptad Pegol), GT005, RPESC-RPE-4W, GEM103, and others

: Danicopan (ALXN2040), EG-301, RG6147 (RO7171009), ALK-001, Elamipretide, OpRegen, CPCB-RPE1, Luminate (Risuteganib), ANX007, NGM621, LNP023 (Iptacopan), IONIS-FB-LRx, Pegcetacoplan, Zimura (Avacincaptad Pegol), GT005, RPESC-RPE-4W, GEM103, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Age-related Macular Degeneration current marketed and emerging therapies

Age-related Macular Degeneration current marketed and emerging therapies Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Age-related Macular Degeneration market drivers and barriers

Age-related Macular Degeneration market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Age-related macular degeneration drugs in development @ Age-related Macular Degeneration Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Key Insights 2. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report Introduction 3. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Overview at a Glance 4. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment and Management 7. Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Age-related Macular Degeneration Marketed Drugs 10. Age-related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Analysis 12. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers 16 Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Related Reports

Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology

Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Age-related Macular Degeneration epidemiology in the 7MM.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline

Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Age-related Macular Degeneration companies including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., among others.

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration companies including Alkahest Inc, Graybug Vision, Clearside Biomedical, among others.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration companies including Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Iveric Bio, among others.

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration companies including Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, among others.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration companies including Allergo Ophthalmics, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Gemini Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Periodontal Disease Market | Open-Angle Glaucoma Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Nicotine Addiction Market | Nephrosclerosis Market | Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer Market | Mucinous cystic neoplasms Market | Metastatic Uveal Melanoma Market | ICOS-Next Generation Immunotherapy Market | Herpes Simplex Market | Hepatitis C Market | Guillain-Barre Syndrome Market | Graft Versus Host Disease Market | Goitre Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Dry AMD Market: Pegcetacoplan vs Zimura

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook

Eye Disorders Treatment Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg