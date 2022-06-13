Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 6 to June 10, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 06.06.2022 530,580 55.4561 29,423,896.61 XPAR 06.06.2022 137,462 55.4138 7,617,285.03 CEUX 06.06.2022 33,046 55.4149 1,831,242.25 TQEX 06.06.2022 38,912 55.4316 2,156,956.04 AQEU 07.06.2022 566,286 55.5111 31,435,153.86 XPAR 07.06.2022 142,608 55.4624 7,909,383.90 CEUX 07.06.2022 33,993 55.4636 1,885,375.75 TQEX 07.06.2022 47,101 55.4940 2,613,823.04 AQEU 08.06.2022 460,149 56.2306 25,874,461.00 XPAR 08.06.2022 236,699 56.1990 13,302,249.93 CEUX 08.06.2022 62,620 56.2056 3,519,597.43 TQEX 08.06.2022 94,334 56.1878 5,300,415.33 AQEU 09.06.2022 540,746 56.4594 30,530,214.93 XPAR 09.06.2022 179,344 56.4724 10,127,981.72 CEUX 09.06.2022 46,863 56.4743 2,646,556.63 TQEX 09.06.2022 65,417 56.4798 3,694,740.13 AQEU 10.06.2022 564,057 55.1084 31,084,277.30 XPAR 10.06.2022 176,530 55.1425 9,734,306.08 CEUX 10.06.2022 45,717 55.1530 2,521,431.09 TQEX 10.06.2022 66,353 55.1585 3,659,930.13 AQEU Total 4,068,817 55.7580 226,869,278.18

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005556/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com