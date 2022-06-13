Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 6 to June 10, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
06.06.2022
530,580
55.4561
29,423,896.61
XPAR
06.06.2022
137,462
55.4138
7,617,285.03
CEUX
06.06.2022
33,046
55.4149
1,831,242.25
TQEX
06.06.2022
38,912
55.4316
2,156,956.04
AQEU
07.06.2022
566,286
55.5111
31,435,153.86
XPAR
07.06.2022
142,608
55.4624
7,909,383.90
CEUX
07.06.2022
33,993
55.4636
1,885,375.75
TQEX
07.06.2022
47,101
55.4940
2,613,823.04
AQEU
08.06.2022
460,149
56.2306
25,874,461.00
XPAR
08.06.2022
236,699
56.1990
13,302,249.93
CEUX
08.06.2022
62,620
56.2056
3,519,597.43
TQEX
08.06.2022
94,334
56.1878
5,300,415.33
AQEU
09.06.2022
540,746
56.4594
30,530,214.93
XPAR
09.06.2022
179,344
56.4724
10,127,981.72
CEUX
09.06.2022
46,863
56.4743
2,646,556.63
TQEX
09.06.2022
65,417
56.4798
3,694,740.13
AQEU
10.06.2022
564,057
55.1084
31,084,277.30
XPAR
10.06.2022
176,530
55.1425
9,734,306.08
CEUX
10.06.2022
45,717
55.1530
2,521,431.09
TQEX
10.06.2022
66,353
55.1585
3,659,930.13
AQEU
Total
4,068,817
55.7580
226,869,278.18
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005556/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com