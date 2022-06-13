Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Acquires 100% Interest in 3 Exploration Licences in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release of April 12, 2022, it has acquired 100% of the rights and interests in and to the properties known as the "Jacobina Prospect" and the "Igrapiuna Prospect" comprising mineral claims 870162/2019, 870163/2019 and 870599/2019 (2,782.01 Ha) located in the State of Bahia, BA, Brazil (the "Property"). The Property is within 30 kilometres of its Capim Grosso graphite project located within the Bahia State of Brazil.

The Company issued 1,262,865 shares as partial consideration for the Property. The Company's press release of April 12, 2022 erroneously referred to the issuance of 1,768,011 shares. The 1,262,865 shares issued were valued at $1.40 for a total value of $1,768,011. The shares issued are subject to a hold period expiring October 11, 2022 and 420,955 of the shares are subject to an additional resale restriction until February 10, 2023 with a further 420,955 shares subject to an additional resale restriction until June 10, 2023.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Forward Looking Statements:

