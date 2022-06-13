Anzeige
13.06.2022
Mucinno Holding, Inc.: Mucinno Holding Becomes a Member of The United Nations Global Compact

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)

Mucinno Holding is now affiliated with the United Nations Global Compact with the purpose of integrating the ten principles of sustainability in its operations.

This release includes additional documents. Select the link(s) below to view.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/704885/NEWS--Global-Compact.pdf

Global Compact company profile

Mucinno Holding, Inc. , Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Contact:

Mucinno Holding, Inc.
investors@mcno.com.mx
www.mcno.com.mx
news.mcno.com.mx

SOURCE: Mucinno Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704885/Mucinno-Holding-Becomes-a-Member-of-The-United-Nations-Global-Compact

