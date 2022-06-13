Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Trading Venue: London Stock Exchange Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 13 June 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 39,561 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 2,380 pence 28.93 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 2,305 pence 28.02 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 2,364 pence 28.74 USD Ticker: PSHD Date of Purchase: 13 June 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 4,734 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 29.15 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 28.25 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 28.84 USD Trading Venue: Euronext Amsterdam Ticker: PSH Date of Purchase: 13 June 2022 Number of Public Shares purchased: 10,840 Shares Highest Price Paid Per Share: 29.15 USD Lowest Price Paid Per Share: 28.00 USD Average Price Paid Per Share: 28.75 USD

PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 48.28 USD 38.33 GBP which was calculated as of 7 June 2022. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 198,116,100 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 12,840,650 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.

The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

