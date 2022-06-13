Largest Real Estate Auction in Lincoln County to be Held by RedSuit Realty & Auction

32 Properties to Sell in NC

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / With the competitive nature of the housing market in Charlotte and across the country, affordable housing is almost impossible to find. Many auctioneers have embraced the online bidding model versus live auctions following the global pandemic, as it allows for further reach towards a worldwide audience. Selling at auction is a very transparent method to acquire investment properties as the potential buyers are aware of their position in the negotiation.

In the wake of these changes, RedSuit Realty & Auction is further changing the face of real estate in the Charlotte region by marketing properties in a more straightforward way, allowing for faster bids which is beneficial for both buyers and sellers. RedSuit Realty & Auction has been offered the opportunity to conduct the largest Real Estate Auction in Lincoln County, NC. In this auction, 32 properties across the county, including a few in the surrounding counties of Gaston and Catawba, are up for sale. These investment properties range from beautifully updated to fixer-uppers, with varying levels of value and development and include both plots of land and properties containing homes. The properties are sold "As Where Is", and there are "No Warranties and No Contingencies to Sale." Buyers are free to inspect the properties prior to auction which allows them to perform their due diligence and come to the table prepared and informed. This will be a reserve auction, which protects the seller's interest in the property as there is an undisclosed reserve amount. This Auction features 32 properties to be sold by Carpenter Property Group LLC (CPG) beginning May 11th and ending June 16th, 2022. Bidding is currently open and several have already been placed; the auction ends at 1:00 pm on June 16th.

We invite your to visit redsuitrealty.com where the auction is listed, and click on the current auctions to learn more about these properties or to place a bid. Or click here to get straight to our auction list.

About RedSuit Realty & Auction:

RedSuit Realty & Auction is an online Home and Realty auction house that specializes in the quick and efficient selling of realty goods at market value; as well as Benefit Auctioning, Notary Services, and Traditional Brokerage. Our mission is to provide solutions, while maximizing value, ensuring it is affordable and doing it on your terms when faced with the most difficult decisions of your life!

