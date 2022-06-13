Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 3, 2022.

The Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, 2022, ranking them by total market capitalization. Inclusion in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index remains in place for one year. Companies included in this index are automatically included in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

"We are pleased to announce our inclusion in the Russell index. Being included in the index will expand the visibility of Rockley as we gain more recognition as a public company," said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockley. "The inclusion in the index not only enhances our visibility within the broader market, but it also raises our profile in the wearables market, where we continue to make great strides in commercializing our biosensing platform, which we believe will profoundly change healthcare by providing a holistic view of a person's health."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous Tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005759/en/

Contacts:

For Rockley Photonics

Media

Debra Raine

Rainemakers

Telephone: +1 415-349-7432

Email: rockley-pr@rainemakers.com

Investors

Gwyn Lauber

Rockley Photonics

Telephone: +1 626-995-0001

Email: investors@rockleyphotonics.com