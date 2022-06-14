Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Chantico, whose cuisine draws upon the diversity and abundance of ingredients found throughout Mexico, has been honored with Emerging Restaurant of the Year by the Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA). In winning the award, Chantico, founded by owner/chef Walter Sterling, was judged to exhibit exemplary talent and to be a pacesetter in the food industry.





The ARA has been holding the Foodist Awards since 2013, but the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and resulting closures of restaurants caused a two-year hiatus. In February 2022, the ARA announced the awards would be returning. Restaurants were judged in categories ranging from Innovative Fast Bites, to Best Beverage Program, to Emerging Restaurant of the Year.

"Our team is excited to have won such an important award," says Chantico. "It is especially meaningful to us because we all worked so hard during COVID-19 to run a successful Mexican restaurant even as we were operating at half-capacity. We are very happy that our menu of organic Mexican dishes that include vegan, gluten-free, and other healthy options has been so well-received by the public."

Chantico says that it is rolling out a new menu. "We like to offer a mix of classic dishes as well as a few surprises for our customers on a regular basis," the restaurant says. "We seek to be cost-competitive, so we keep a close eye on the commodities markets, whose pricing frequently fluctuates. We also know that both vegans and meat-lovers love Mexican food, so we aim to mix up our menu often so that everyone can find dishes they will enjoy."

Chantico adds that it has been seeing an increase in sales of its Saturday and Sunday brunches. Alcohol consumption has also increased. "This may be because we are one of the only Mexican restaurants that offers red chili sauce, green chili sauce, dark mole, and rice and beans that are all vegan. We are seeing an increased interest in vegan dining from our customers."

With the 2022 Foodist Awards behind them, Chantico's kitchen and customer service teams will focus on providing the same excellent service that led to their nomination. "We want everyone who visits us to say that our authentic Mexican dishes are the best they have ever had," Chantico says. "Incredible food, wonderful ambiance, and friendly servers: that is the Chantico experience, and we hope it will lead to us being nominated again next year."

Chantico, founded by Owner/Chef Walter Sterling, is a casual Mexican dining restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona. It is a scratch kitchen and imports 100% heirloom corn that is nixtamalized in-house and turned into masa and tortillas. Chantico uses volcanic stones just like those seen in villages to grind the masa and aerate it. For more about Chantico's Mexican food, please visit https://www.chanticophx.com/ or contact:

