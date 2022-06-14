Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - The Women of Crypto NFT Collection is set to launch a new Women of Crypto app to IOS next week. The WOC app will include features such as a networking feature for Women in the Web3 space.

The goal of the Women of Crypto app is aimed to place a heavy focus on empowering and educating women. The plan is to use the app as a launchpad for women in the NFT space by offering educational resources and courses, as well as networking tools.



"Our team has composed comprehensive, exclusive pre-filmed courses detailing and explaining everything from the fundamentals of NFTs, The Metaverse, to step-by-step instructions illustrating how one can start their own NFT projects," says WOC Founder, Manav Golecha. The courses will be made available to members via a private Discord channel.

Contact: Manav Golecha

Manav@womenofcrypto.io

www.twitter.com/manavgolecha

https://raritysniper.com/women-of-crypto

For more information about the Women of Crypto NFT Collection, go to www.womenofcrypto.io.

